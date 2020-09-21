Pearl Modiadie on welcoming her baby: Your father and I love you dearly

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has given birth to her bundle of joy and has shared that her baby is everything she prayed for.

The new mom took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement after initially tweeting a very vague one word post: “overjoyed”.

This sent fans into overdrive with the congratulatory messages for the first time mom.

Pearl then returned to the social media platform to confirm the news.

“I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal ... a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love ... the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly,” she said.