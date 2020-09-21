TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie on welcoming her baby: Your father and I love you dearly

“I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal," Pearl said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 September 2020 - 13:00
Pearl Modiadie is a first-time mommy.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has given birth to her bundle of joy and has shared that her baby is everything she prayed for.

The new mom took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement after initially tweeting a very vague one word post: “overjoyed”. 

This sent fans into overdrive with the congratulatory messages for the first time mom.

Pearl then returned to the social media platform to confirm the news. 

I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal ... a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love ... the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly,” she said.

Pearl didn't go into details of when her baby was born or share information about the gender of her baby.

However, the faceless snap she shared showed the newborn with cutest romper, saying  “Hello World”. 

Pearl confirmed that she and her partner were expecting their first child together in June. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, her PR person Charmagne Shongwe confirmed the news on behalf of the TV presenter, saying that Pearl was thrilled to be a first-time parent.

“We can confirm that Pearl Modiadie is pregnant and that she and her partner are thrilled to be first-time parents.”

Fans of the loved media personality have flooded her TL with congratulatory messages and within minutes of sharing her great news, Pearl landed on the SA Twitter trends list.

Congrats mommy!

