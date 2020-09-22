TshisaLIVE

Actress Slindile Nodangala: 'I had to accept that I’ll never be a size 32'

22 September 2020 - 08:00
Slindile Nodangala has shared her journey and hopes to inspire others.
Slindile Nodangala has shared her journey and hopes to inspire others.
Image: Instagram/ Slindile Nodangala

Actress Slindile Nodangala has opened up about learning to embrace her body, in an attempt to start a conversation with fans about loving themselves. 

In the last couple of years, the body-positivity movement has made it easier for women and men alike to fall in love with their bodies despite the oppressive beauty standards we face every day.

Body image has become less of a challenge and Slindile has encouraged fans to celebrate themselves.

“When did you make peace with the fact that you’ll never be size 32 ever again, you’re a size 50, and did you have a party? Cause I feel like only a small party will give me peace and help solidify this milestone,” said the star.

Tweeps shared their own journeys of self-love, with many speaking of their struggles to accept themselves.

Here are a few responses from people who resonate with the star:

MaRuby often opens up about her personal struggles and wins on social media. In the past, she has taken time to remind us she is a champion of positivity in SA.

“Those who know me will attest to this. I’m kind. I’m loving. I’m giving. I’ll go out of my way to help the next person to a point where I have nothing. I want to see everyone around me happy. But, when I’m in need there’s no-one about and the same people, I helped with everything,” tweeted Slindile.

Ma Ruby on the hard times: The same people I gave everything to laughed at my misery

Slindile shared her journey to learning to love herself.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Shekhinah opens up about struggling with her body image

Artist Shekhinah opens up about her insecurities.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'I used to struggle with loving myself' - Cassper Nyovest gives tips on self-love

In Cassper's words: Self-cav is the best cav!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi pokes holes in Somizi's response to 'show theft' claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for her first-ever private 'dressing room' TshisaLIVE
  3. Here we go again! Another round of shots in the Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa twar TshisaLIVE
  4. Four videos of Connie working out that will leave you breathless TshisaLIVE
  5. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X