Actress Slindile Nodangala: 'I had to accept that I’ll never be a size 32'
Actress Slindile Nodangala has opened up about learning to embrace her body, in an attempt to start a conversation with fans about loving themselves.
In the last couple of years, the body-positivity movement has made it easier for women and men alike to fall in love with their bodies despite the oppressive beauty standards we face every day.
Body image has become less of a challenge and Slindile has encouraged fans to celebrate themselves.
“When did you make peace with the fact that you’ll never be size 32 ever again, you’re a size 50, and did you have a party? Cause I feel like only a small party will give me peace and help solidify this milestone,” said the star.
When did you make peace with the fact that you’ll never be size 32 ever again,you’re a size 50,and did you have a party?Cause I feel like only mcimbinyana will give me peace and help solidify this milestone!So xa silapha kuxhelwa ntoni?Ihagu okanye inkomo?— slindile nodangala (@nodangala4) September 19, 2020
Tweeps shared their own journeys of self-love, with many speaking of their struggles to accept themselves.
Here are a few responses from people who resonate with the star:
When I bought a size 42 jeggings and I got home fitting the thing ddnt wanna go up my thighs, I just sat down cried and cancelled my outing 😔— Lelo M (@Lelo_Mampa) September 19, 2020
😊😊 when I started shopping for myself in 2016,where I could take my time looking for my size forty instead of someone buying me small size and making me feel bad for the size I have. Please invite me to that mcimbi ma wami❤— #QueenBree❤🐬 (@MssBree1) September 19, 2020
When i went to buy clothes anxmd Came back with nothing cause angisho nothing could fit me.🙆🏿♀️..I cried and Hated shopping for about a year but yazini I have healed...Akuxhelwe Inkomo And Just be content 😂😂😂😂— #NdlondloEnhle (@Neinei_Ngubs) September 19, 2020
Mirrors, reflection of mysek sitting down. One day I will love myself more for today I love myself 60 percent— morongwa maleka (@MalekaMorongwa) September 19, 2020
I am 38 and i am content with my body because WOW.......😍😍😍😋😋😋 I look good in it😊😊😊— Light🕯💡💣🌟🌞☇☄ (@Sithole_LuciaM) September 20, 2020
MaRuby often opens up about her personal struggles and wins on social media. In the past, she has taken time to remind us she is a champion of positivity in SA.
“Those who know me will attest to this. I’m kind. I’m loving. I’m giving. I’ll go out of my way to help the next person to a point where I have nothing. I want to see everyone around me happy. But, when I’m in need there’s no-one about and the same people, I helped with everything,” tweeted Slindile.