AKA hits back at Cassper’s claim he is scared to fight him in the ring

In Twitter war number “we've all lost count at this point” AKA has hit back at claims he's scared to get into the boxing ring with Cassper Nyovest.

On Monday, Cassper threw shade at AKA when he told a fan the pair would host their boxing match at The Dome just so the other dude would know how it feels to fill up a venue.

Like clockwork, it only took AKA a few minutes to catch that subtweet from his rival and he had load of subtweets ready to hit back as well.

We've broken it down for your reading pleasure ...

First things first, the Mega just wanted to make it clear that he felt that Cass tweeting about the fight was done because he has an album to promote.

“I understand people have albums to promote and stuff but confusing the fans is something that I don’t think should be part of the process.”