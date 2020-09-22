TshisaLIVE

AKA hits back at Cassper’s claim he is scared to fight him in the ring

Your faves had yet another fight about the fight before the fight ... just because they can

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 September 2020 - 10:00
The Cassper Nyovest vs AKA fight will only happen in 2021.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

In Twitter war number “we've all lost count at this point” AKA has hit back at claims he's scared to get into the boxing ring with Cassper Nyovest.

On Monday, Cassper threw shade at AKA when he told a fan the pair would host their boxing match at The Dome just so the other dude would know how it feels to fill up a venue.

Like clockwork, it only took AKA a few minutes to catch that subtweet from his rival and he had load of subtweets ready to hit back as well.

We've broken it down for your reading pleasure ...

First things first, the Mega just wanted to make it clear that he felt that Cass tweeting about the fight was done because he has an album to promote.

“I understand people have albums to promote and stuff but confusing the fans is something that I don’t think should be part of the process.”

Second, the Mega wants y'all to know, there will be no fight happening in 2020!

If people are really this eager it would have happened by now. Still no signed contract. Nothing. JUST TALK. Come on. F**k outta here. The fight is happening in 2020 but training is starting today? Come on. Let’s get serious here.

“If the fight was going to happen this year there would be a signed contract by now. There is no such thing and the date is September 21st. Use your heads. There is not even a sponsor or a venue confirmed. Seriously".

Third, the Touch My Blood rapper made sure the people on the streets didn't think he was chickening away from the fight.

He even tweeted the contract that Cassper is yet to sign ...

Fourth, AKA basically said that he's got “more important things to do” before the fight.

Your project has dropped ... you took your sweet time. Now let me get my project out as well. I waited and waited and waited. Now I need to deliver what I promised the Megacy. Simple and plain.”

And finally ...

The rapper made it clear that he's not going to suddenly jump because Cassper is now ready to take him on in the ring. Not after he chased after him for so long anyway ...

After giving AKA the space to properly vent, Cassper then replied to the Mega directly, letting him know that his people will call his people so they can finally do the things that will make the fight to be done ... in 2021!

Okay then ...

