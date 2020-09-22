TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe how Lindiwe ‘draws the line’ at cheating

The woman has people killed for sport but cheating is where she draws the line? Wild!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 September 2020 - 12:00
Actress Sindi Dlathu plays Lindiwe in 'The River'.
Actress Sindi Dlathu plays Lindiwe in 'The River'.
Image: Instagram/Sindi Dlathu

The most shocking thing fans of The River have learnt from Tumi's cheating scandal is, hands down, Lindiwe's intolerance for cheating.

Viewers of the popular telenovela learnt that Lindiwe thinks the most despicable thing one human being can do to another is cheat on them. In previous episodes, Lindiwe explained in a chat with Tumi that she felt that as far as immoral deeds go, cheating was the worst of the worst.

Side note: We can all take a moment here to think about the fact that this a woman who has buried people alive, shot people at point-blank range and done far worse things that most people can stomach.

Now, Lindiwe explained that, for her, it is the way cheating on a person leaves lifelong scars and deep insecurity on the victim that angers her. She added that it is the way a person continues to blame themselves for their partner's issues that doesn't sit well with her.

On Monday night, when the truth about Tumi and Mabutho was finally exposed, fans could swear that Lindiwe was angrier than Tumi's husband, Lindani, who is the guy being cheated on.

She was literally breathing fire and everything from her body language to her actual words showed that she was mad at Tumi for breaking up her own marriage.

And when she said this iconic line, fans knew she was fuming!

Fans were in awe of Lindiwe's reaction to Tumi cheating.

Check out the memefest below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans left shook by how Tumi lies and cheats like a pro!

Tumi showed fans that when the other gender cheats ... they make sure!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's house

Fans are tired of Phathu and co's "it will end in tears" approach to writing
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | 'The River’s' Kedibone’s heartbreaking performance leaves fans in tears

Yhu... Rakgadi's pain left tweeps in their feels
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'The River' fans are here for Lindiwe blue-ticking Nomonde’s 'kidnapping'!

Madlabantu sees through Nomonde's scams
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi pokes holes in Somizi's response to 'show theft' claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE
  3. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for her first-ever private 'dressing room' TshisaLIVE
  4. Here we go again! Another round of shots in the Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa twar TshisaLIVE
  5. Four videos of Connie working out that will leave you breathless TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X