IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe how Lindiwe ‘draws the line’ at cheating
The woman has people killed for sport but cheating is where she draws the line? Wild!
The most shocking thing fans of The River have learnt from Tumi's cheating scandal is, hands down, Lindiwe's intolerance for cheating.
Viewers of the popular telenovela learnt that Lindiwe thinks the most despicable thing one human being can do to another is cheat on them. In previous episodes, Lindiwe explained in a chat with Tumi that she felt that as far as immoral deeds go, cheating was the worst of the worst.
Side note: We can all take a moment here to think about the fact that this a woman who has buried people alive, shot people at point-blank range and done far worse things that most people can stomach.
Now, Lindiwe explained that, for her, it is the way cheating on a person leaves lifelong scars and deep insecurity on the victim that angers her. She added that it is the way a person continues to blame themselves for their partner's issues that doesn't sit well with her.
On Monday night, when the truth about Tumi and Mabutho was finally exposed, fans could swear that Lindiwe was angrier than Tumi's husband, Lindani, who is the guy being cheated on.
She was literally breathing fire and everything from her body language to her actual words showed that she was mad at Tumi for breaking up her own marriage.
And when she said this iconic line, fans knew she was fuming!
You Lindiwe is pissed when she starts speaking in Sotho. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Oo7YpO2cU8— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) September 21, 2020
Fans were in awe of Lindiwe's reaction to Tumi cheating.
Check out the memefest below:
Lindiwe, a whole greedy white collar criminal, murderer, thief liar and absolutely devil draws her line at cheating #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/PnZipKBPuj— The Living Makeda 👑 (@makeda_lives) September 21, 2020
Lindiwe is as disgusted as we all are! #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/6aGg1dOsdd— YT: Poko Rams (@Poko_Rams) September 21, 2020
A whole Lindiwe who has killed, Madlabantu, Kalashnikov, detests cheating do much 😂 #TheRiver1Magic shame but ke sono ka Lindani pic.twitter.com/4AwB37VGV3— OusKaone ❤👑 (@kaonebabe) September 21, 2020
Lindiwe just spoke too much sense. Cheating is not worth it. It breaks a person #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/oM1I2mnyBf— Ku Tricky ku Wow (@SithuleSyabuka) September 15, 2020
Tumi deserves Lindiwe ‘s words, she was warned 🙆🏾♀️ #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/MAzr1kuBI7— ✨Ayanda (@Aya_Kolisi) September 21, 2020
Imagine having Lindiwe as a mother... Yohhh #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/CN5sWqRVft— Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) September 21, 2020
#TheRiver1Magic Lindiwe's lecture was so deep and touching 😭 pic.twitter.com/dFP1Z6k01R— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) September 21, 2020
I hope the next time you think of cheating, Lindiwe ‘s words haunt you until you vomit the things 🤣🤣🤣 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/N1nuWfKSnh— ✨Ayanda (@Aya_Kolisi) September 21, 2020
