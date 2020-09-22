TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir takes on 'Jerusalema' dance challenge with a twist

22 September 2020 - 13:31
More than 34,000 people have viewed the world-renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir's take on the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge.
Image: Screenshot

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has taken on the Jerusalema dance challenge with their own rendition of the global hit track.

The now viral video is the latest posted this week since the challenge started trending online with groups of people dancing to the smash hit.

Jerusalema dance challenge Ndlovu style. Big love and respect to Master KG for bringing the world together,” the choir wrote.

At the time of writing, the video posted to the choir's YouTube page had attracted close to 34,000 views and had been given the thumbs up more than 1,000 times.

Watch the full video below:

Since Master KG and Nomcebo's hit went viral during the pandemic, people all over the world have been in taking part in the dance challenge, including health-care workers, police officers, priests and SA finance minister Tito Mboweni . They have shared their videos under the hashtag #JerusalemaChallenge.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to take up the dance challenge on Thursday, Heritage Day.

“There can be no better celebration of our South Africanness than joining the global phenomenon that is the dance challenge,” said Ramaphosat.  

“I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of.”

