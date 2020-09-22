WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir takes on 'Jerusalema' dance challenge with a twist

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has taken on the Jerusalema dance challenge with their own rendition of the global hit track.

The now viral video is the latest posted this week since the challenge started trending online with groups of people dancing to the smash hit.

“Jerusalema dance challenge Ndlovu style. Big love and respect to Master KG for bringing the world together,” the choir wrote.

At the time of writing, the video posted to the choir's YouTube page had attracted close to 34,000 views and had been given the thumbs up more than 1,000 times.

Watch the full video below: