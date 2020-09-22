Zodwa Wabantu: I don't cover up
Just in case you needed a reminder, Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram to let haters know what she's made of.
It's no secret that Zodwa isn't shy to speak her mind and is all about being confident in her own skin.
Ever since Zodwa burst onto the entertainment scene she's become infamous for her almost nude performances, but she has also made it her mission to encourage more women to love themselves ... imperfections and all!
The star posted a photo of herself in a white gown, telling fans that real women show off their bodies.
“Real and fake know the difference. Ugly and beautiful in one! Hustler/b*tch: A lady and business minded woman in one, know the difference. Zodwa Wabantu: I don’t cover up,” she said.
Though she is the supreme reigning queen of skin, Zodwa doesn’t want her career to be solely defined by her body. In an interview with TshisaLIVE, she said she hopes that people will see her for the complexity she can offer with her lived experiences.
“I know that people know me for my body and my dance moves, after all it is what I do for a living. But I wanted my fans to also see that I am about more things than just my a**. Even more than the brand, the business, the money ... the life I have lived has a lot of lessons for people to learn,” said Zodwa.