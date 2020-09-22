Just in case you needed a reminder, Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram to let haters know what she's made of.

It's no secret that Zodwa isn't shy to speak her mind and is all about being confident in her own skin.

Ever since Zodwa burst onto the entertainment scene she's become infamous for her almost nude performances, but she has also made it her mission to encourage more women to love themselves ... imperfections and all!

The star posted a photo of herself in a white gown, telling fans that real women show off their bodies.

“Real and fake know the difference. Ugly and beautiful in one! Hustler/b*tch: A lady and business minded woman in one, know the difference. Zodwa Wabantu: I don’t cover up,” she said.