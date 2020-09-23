Here’s why Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son’s superhero birthday snaps had the TL wilding out

Can you believe that it's been three whole years since Tshepi Vundla and her bae JR shared the wonderful news that their baby boy had arrived? Well, neither could Mzansi as they wished cute Siba a happy third birthday and “attended” his superhero themed b-day party.

Siba's party had a Marvel theme, with the whole family dressed to the tee in superhero costumes.

Tshepi and her son wore matching Spiderman costumes, while JR honoured the late Chadwick Boseman in his Black Panther costume. Chadwick died last month, after four years of battling cancer and tributes for the star came from all over the world.

Anyway, everybody there by Siba's mini do looked all heroic and cute!

Check out the snaps below.