Here’s why Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son’s superhero birthday snaps had the TL wilding out
Can you believe that it's been three whole years since Tshepi Vundla and her bae JR shared the wonderful news that their baby boy had arrived? Well, neither could Mzansi as they wished cute Siba a happy third birthday and “attended” his superhero themed b-day party.
Siba's party had a Marvel theme, with the whole family dressed to the tee in superhero costumes.
Tshepi and her son wore matching Spiderman costumes, while JR honoured the late Chadwick Boseman in his Black Panther costume. Chadwick died last month, after four years of battling cancer and tributes for the star came from all over the world.
Anyway, everybody there by Siba's mini do looked all heroic and cute!
Check out the snaps below.
Siba’s 3rd Spider-Man (Superhero) Party— Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) September 22, 2020
📸: @urbankreativeSA pic.twitter.com/K4ldHx6JxT
However, as tweeps celebrated with the family, they zoomed into some of the snaps. The tight-fitted costumes, specifically JR's Black Panther suit caught tweeps' attention because of JR's *clears throat* which was clearly bulging out.
Needless to say the focus quickly changed from the child's birthday party as tweeps complimented JR on his, erm, package. The musician blue-ticked that whole mess, but Tshepi couldn't help but playfully dismiss tweeps with a naughty tweet.
“I hate y’all ... kumnandi over here,” she said with a tongue out emoji in response.
Here are some hilarious comments from the Twitter streets.
Saw the pics... I laughed before i even checked the comments coz i just knew😂😂🤣🤣le wild mahn...— Lekgarebe 🌺🌺 (@keituNtsangani) September 22, 2020
The kids spidy sense saw the comments coming 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GWBDMjy9dI— Cash (@Cash_M_ALL) September 23, 2020
Ehh mare aslong siba was happy.. Happy birthday to him anyway pic.twitter.com/eTf2L3UegA— eCuba bafunda mahala (@mthunziorleans1) September 22, 2020