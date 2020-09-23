TshisaLIVE

Here’s why Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son’s superhero birthday snaps had the TL wilding out

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 September 2020 - 13:00
Tshepi Vundla and JR went all out for Siba's third birthday.
Tshepi Vundla and JR went all out for Siba's third birthday.
Image: Instagram/Tshepi Vundla

Can you believe that it's been three whole years since Tshepi Vundla and her bae JR shared the wonderful news that their baby boy had arrived? Well, neither could Mzansi as they wished cute Siba a happy third birthday and “attended” his superhero themed b-day party.

Siba's party had a Marvel theme, with the whole family dressed to the tee in superhero costumes.

Tshepi and her son wore matching Spiderman costumes, while JR honoured the late Chadwick Boseman in his Black Panther costume. Chadwick died last month, after four years of battling cancer and tributes for the star came from all over the world.

Anyway, everybody there by Siba's mini do looked all heroic and cute!

Check out the snaps below.

However, as tweeps celebrated with the family, they zoomed into some of the snaps. The tight-fitted costumes, specifically JR's Black Panther suit caught tweeps' attention because of JR's *clears throat* which was clearly bulging out.

Needless to say the focus quickly changed from the child's birthday party as tweeps complimented JR on his, erm, package. The musician blue-ticked that whole mess, but Tshepi couldn't help but playfully dismiss tweeps with a naughty tweet.

I hate y’all ... kumnandi over here,” she said with a tongue out emoji in response.

Here are some hilarious comments from the Twitter streets.

READ MORE

JR gushes over the 'keeper' of his heart

JR considers himself to me a lucky man.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Tshepi Vundla, Tamara Dey & other celebs recreate retro snaps of their moms

As A-listers step into their moms' shoes to recreate photos of them as young women, they reflect on how gender roles have changed since the original ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Five moments from Kwesta's magical white wedding

Kwesta married the love of his life over the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

JR's next career move takes him from the net to TV

Musican takes his hit music series to TV.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi pokes holes in Somizi's response to 'show theft' claims TshisaLIVE
  3. A groom named Mandela & a 9-year engagement left #YPTMM fans shook! TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper wants AKA boxing match to take place at The Dome, so his rival can ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu on marriage: I want to get married for me, not for a man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X