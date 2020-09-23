TshisaLIVE

'He’s drowning' - Rami Chuene slams Bheki Cele's handling of GBV & human trafficking

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
23 September 2020 - 11:00
Rami Chuene says Bheki Cele should have declined the offer to return as police minister.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Actress Rami Chuene has weighed in on police minister Bheki Cele's handling of gender-based violence (GBV)and human trafficking in the country, claiming he is “drowning” and out of touch with the issues SA faces.

Cele and police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole briefed the media on Tuesday about the updated regulations for lockdown level 1, and addressed concerns around human trafficking and GBV.

The minister said kidnapping and human trafficking were serious issues which need to be investigated, but he also warned about misinformation.

“There is a lot of fake news because it is known people are scared and sensitive about the matter. Many people gave addresses of places where they said this is happening. Those places have been checked. One of these places was found to be a police barracks, and another was found to be a financial institution where people were doing legitimate business.”

Rami was critical of the minister, telling her followers he seemed to be out of touch with what is happening on the ground.

“Ndosi should have gracefully declined to return as police minister. He’s drowning. The lack of action on GBV issues, human trafficking and so on portray him as one who has lost touch with the protection of the country and its citizens,” she wrote.

LISTEN | Cele sets a target on GBV in SA’s hotspots​

Socialite and model Babalwa Mneno, who last week distanced herself from claims she was part of a human trafficking scheme, took to Twitter to share her relief over the police finally speaking out about the “pandemic”, but hoped it was “not just lip service” from those in power.

“Finally the minister of police and commissioner address the human trafficking pandemic in this country. Let’s hope it's not just lip service. Jail without bail,” she wrote.

She has doubts that police were taking the matter seriously enough, noting how questions were passed on by the minister to the commissioner.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest said SA was not safe for women and children.

He said corruption in the police force was a problem, and South Africans are looking to those who promised to protect us for guidance.

