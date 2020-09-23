'He’s drowning' - Rami Chuene slams Bheki Cele's handling of GBV & human trafficking

Actress Rami Chuene has weighed in on police minister Bheki Cele's handling of gender-based violence (GBV)and human trafficking in the country, claiming he is “drowning” and out of touch with the issues SA faces.

Cele and police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole briefed the media on Tuesday about the updated regulations for lockdown level 1, and addressed concerns around human trafficking and GBV.

The minister said kidnapping and human trafficking were serious issues which need to be investigated, but he also warned about misinformation.

“There is a lot of fake news because it is known people are scared and sensitive about the matter. Many people gave addresses of places where they said this is happening. Those places have been checked. One of these places was found to be a police barracks, and another was found to be a financial institution where people were doing legitimate business.”

Rami was critical of the minister, telling her followers he seemed to be out of touch with what is happening on the ground.

“Ndosi should have gracefully declined to return as police minister. He’s drowning. The lack of action on GBV issues, human trafficking and so on portray him as one who has lost touch with the protection of the country and its citizens,” she wrote.