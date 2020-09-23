IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans are scared for Sbonga after Cleo flees with people’s money
Cleo the scammer has seemingly successfully scammed the people of Gomora,largely thanks to Sbonga and Zodwa. Now viewers are scared for Sbonga's life because he got the community thugs' money in a forex scam.
Gomora fans have been shouting “don't do it”, as one would do when watching a horror film, as they watched Sbonga (played by Khaya Mthembu) put himself in a compromising position with the people of Gomora by unintentionally helping his long-time friend Cleo (played by Nonhle Thema) scam the hell out of them.
Cleo played her cards right, like the established con woman she is, and after gathering all the cash poured into her scheme by clueless Gomora residents and thugs looking to grow their money quickly, she's now nowhere to be found.
All sorts of people, including gangsters like MyLord and carjackers like Mazet, put money into Pusha Investment because Sbonga convinced them to invest. Now that Cleo has gone awol, Sbonga has to answer questions from people expecting that bank notification about doubling their money.
After the threats Sbonga received on Tuesday night's episode, fans of the telenovela are scared he's going to lose his life because of naivety.
They had memes for the occasion.
Sbonga kuthi afe😂😂😂#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/4Kl5dxWdZA— L I N D I W E 💎 (@RanotoLindiwe77) September 22, 2020
Heh Sbonga akamazi Mam'Sonto #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/6c3VTacZK5— Lind❤️kuhle (@njunju22) September 22, 2020
Sbonga’s problems have just started #gomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/83odk0pBs0— Superstar status. Lover. (@literockstar) September 22, 2020
Sbonga suddenly have stomach cramps and sweating 😓 #gomoramzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/EkvkZLAQSc— GracyM (@Gracy_Kham) September 22, 2020
Cleo has ran off with people money 😭😭😭😭 #Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/YP5pp6DE6Q— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 22, 2020
Sbonga😳😳🤞🤞🤣🤣🤣🤷♀️🤷♀️#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/59FuYFEZv2— Mpumie56 (@mpumie562) September 22, 2020
This cleo lady is playing with fire.......Brigado and Mazet soze ba m'yeke if she runs with their money #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/8K7qpngs2U— MukololoXPrince👑💙 (@MukololoWaMatsa) September 21, 2020
Cleo isn’t answering her calls & the money isn’t in the account yet 😔 #gomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/3IFqShdt7f— Superstar status. Lover. (@literockstar) September 22, 2020
So, Sbonga’s day consists of waiting for an sms notification from “Pusha Investments”? #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/CWhIahRW1O— Rea (@bbygalrea) September 22, 2020