Pearl Thusi dragged for 'inappropriate' comment to Khanyi Mbau after her father's death

Media personality Pearl Thusi has come under fire on social media for her comment in response to the death of Khanyi Mbau’s father, which was interpreted by many as “inappropriate”.

Khanyi and her reality TV star brother Lasizwe announced the death of their father, prominent businessman Menzi Mcunu, on Sunday, and took to the socials on Tuesday to share funeral details.

In response to the funeral announcement by Khanyi, Pearl commented: “Hectic”.

Her comment attracted the most attention, and forced Khanyi to turn off comments on her post for a while because people used the space to bash Pearl for being “insensitive”.

Pearl caught heat for a few hours before jumping onto her original comment to provide context.

“I interviewed Khanyi a few weeks ago and we spoke of her father quite intensely. This is why, for me, this is hectic. My father died this year. Hectic. So much is happening and I care about Khanyi. She knows what we’ve discussed. But you can all carry on,” Pearl said.