Pearl Thusi dragged for 'inappropriate' comment to Khanyi Mbau after her father's death
Media personality Pearl Thusi has come under fire on social media for her comment in response to the death of Khanyi Mbau’s father, which was interpreted by many as “inappropriate”.
Khanyi and her reality TV star brother Lasizwe announced the death of their father, prominent businessman Menzi Mcunu, on Sunday, and took to the socials on Tuesday to share funeral details.
In response to the funeral announcement by Khanyi, Pearl commented: “Hectic”.
Her comment attracted the most attention, and forced Khanyi to turn off comments on her post for a while because people used the space to bash Pearl for being “insensitive”.
Pearl caught heat for a few hours before jumping onto her original comment to provide context.
“I interviewed Khanyi a few weeks ago and we spoke of her father quite intensely. This is why, for me, this is hectic. My father died this year. Hectic. So much is happening and I care about Khanyi. She knows what we’ve discussed. But you can all carry on,” Pearl said.
Pearl Thusi‘s explanation behind the ‘Hectic’ comment on Khanyi’s post. pic.twitter.com/Spt7wXFZvI— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) September 22, 2020
Pearl's message didn’t seem to change minds, and people continued to question why she didn't comment in a sensitive way.
Pearl followed up with: “I have Khanyi’s number. I don’t need to perform for you here.”
She found a classy way to remind tweeps she was not bothered by the backlash by quoting a line from a Cassper Nyovest song.
Egyptian cotton I sleep in peace while you speak of me. 👌🏾❤️— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) September 22, 2020
Neither her explanation nor her clap back stopped peeps on Twitter from making her trend.
Here are some of the reactions below.
My dad passed away— Papalakhe (@papalakhee) September 22, 2020
Pearl Thusi: pic.twitter.com/Po6143I59x
Haii guys .. pearl is always trending for the wrong reasons 😂😂Shem Just Go To Nigeria baby girl #pearlThusi Pearl Thusi pic.twitter.com/3riWt78f5S— Mzansi Magic Jokes😂 (@MM_Jokes) September 22, 2020
Is there something wrong with what Pearl thusi said? I thought hectic meant "yoh" in english pic.twitter.com/uyhenrtBZq— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) September 22, 2020
First y’all say she can’t act. Then accuse her of defending Foreigners..... now u dragging her cos of “Hectic”.— Black Consciousness (@Priince_ZA) September 22, 2020
Y’all just hate Pearl Thusi no cap. pic.twitter.com/WJrSOmIRIY
All of these insults aimed at Pearl Thusi because of a mere "hectic" comment. You don't even know the kind of relationship she has with Khanyi Mbau. Woke tweeter please find better things to do please... pic.twitter.com/TUaOGV6pmq— Sivu TheVelerous (@sivuyile_langa) September 22, 2020
The irrational hatred ya'll have for Pearl Thusi, says more about you than her.— Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) September 22, 2020
To always seek out negativity and go out of your way to misconstrue any situation she's involved in, to paint her in a bad light...
Man! It says ALOT!
HEAL Beloveds.❤ pic.twitter.com/ZYWZMU0e6z