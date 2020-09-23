Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on how 'sick' Ramaphosa appears to be

Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on concerns around President Cyril Ramaphosa's health, saying the president is looking “super sick”.

Messages of strength and well wishes have filled social media this week after minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said Ramaphosa was “really sick” and “in blankets”.

Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale down played the severity of the president's condition, saying he was simply recovering from a common cold.

The president addressed the UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded message on Tuesday, and many felt he looked “sick” and “worn out”.

Radio personality Sizwe took to Twitter to share his thoughts after seeing the president.

“Damn! President Cyril Ramaphosa looks super sick, hey?” he told his followers.

DJ Dino Bravo said Ramaphosa has “the sh**test job in the land”.