Florence Masebe on the president’s call to celebrate Heritage Day with the 'Jerusalema' challenge

Veteran actress Florence Masebe has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for the nation to celebrate Heritage Day by doing the Jerusalema dance challenge.

The president made the call to Mzansi to use the public holiday to celebrate the heritage of SA people and to join the world by participating in the viral #JerusalemaChallenge.

There's no doubt the hit track by Master KG and Nomcebo has taken the world by storm and has played a vital role in showcasing what Mzansi has to offer. So, it wasn't surprising that Ramaphosa gave the track a shout-out during his address to the nation last week.

Most people were excited by the call, including Master KG himself, but Florence shared a different perspective.

“After fighting braai day people for years, we are here. The president and company thought it smart to declare a song with a biblical tone our heritage pride for 2020. I want us to really think about what this represents without assuming that those opposing his declaration hate the song,” she said.