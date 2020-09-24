Siyasanga Papu of 'Gomora' on how to survive the industry: Teach them how to treat you
After being in the world of showbiz for more than a decade, actress Siyasanga Papu has learnt invaluable lessons, especially about the way she's treated as a creative.
Siyasanga plays the role of Pretty on Mzansi Magic's Gomora, and she's been doing the most and is a firm fave as far as her acting goes.
During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Siyasanga explained how she's survived the ruthless industry.
“As much as I am an artist and we always come from a very passionate place when it comes to telling people stories, I've had to look at myself as a business. I have had to learn there's a business element that needs to overlook the overall craft because I can't take care of myself as an artist if I don't know the business of art,” she said.
Siyasanga said she's had to make sure she knows what she is worth and what she brings to the table whether she's on TV or in a theatre production.
“It is very important to have firm roots in who you are as a person, and as an artist to have firm roots in your craft. You need to know where you come from and what it takes to get to where you are.. If you work hard to put yourself where you are, no-one can undermine that. How you treat yourself will teach people how to treat you, so you need to teach them how to treat you, like the valuable artist and human being you are.”
The actress used her character Pretty's current storyline to drive her point home. Pretty has let everyone treat her like a doormat for so long that it has become normal and has resulted in Pretty lashing out.
“It's in the simplest things sometimes. Don't let people get away with treating you like garbage,” she said.