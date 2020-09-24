Siyasanga Papu of 'Gomora' on how to survive the industry: Teach them how to treat you

After being in the world of showbiz for more than a decade, actress Siyasanga Papu has learnt invaluable lessons, especially about the way she's treated as a creative.

Siyasanga plays the role of Pretty on Mzansi Magic's Gomora, and she's been doing the most and is a firm fave as far as her acting goes.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Siyasanga explained how she's survived the ruthless industry.

“As much as I am an artist and we always come from a very passionate place when it comes to telling people stories, I've had to look at myself as a business. I have had to learn there's a business element that needs to overlook the overall craft because I can't take care of myself as an artist if I don't know the business of art,” she said.