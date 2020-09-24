TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Celeb children dress up to celebrate their heritage

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
24 September 2020 - 16:00
Kairo Forbes dressed up in traditional attire.
Kairo Forbes dressed up in traditional attire.
Image: Kairo Forbes' Instagram

Some of the most famous young faces in Mzansi have joined those across the nation in dressing up for Heritage Day.

Social media was filled with snaps of South Africans dressed in traditional attire to celebrate the national holiday and celeb children joined the party, posting theirs.

AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo posed for snaps in her traditional gear, while world-renowned DJ Arch Jnr showed off his.

View this post on Instagram

🤎

A post shared by Kairo 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes) on

TV personality Zizo Tshwete posted snaps of her son and her baby daddy side by side, wearing their outfits.

Music mogul Arthur Mafokate and his children dressed up ahead of the holiday to showcase their outfits.

