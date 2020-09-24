SNAPS | Celeb children dress up to celebrate their heritage
24 September 2020 - 16:00
Some of the most famous young faces in Mzansi have joined those across the nation in dressing up for Heritage Day.
Social media was filled with snaps of South Africans dressed in traditional attire to celebrate the national holiday and celeb children joined the party, posting theirs.
AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo posed for snaps in her traditional gear, while world-renowned DJ Arch Jnr showed off his.
TV personality Zizo Tshwete posted snaps of her son and her baby daddy side by side, wearing their outfits.
Music mogul Arthur Mafokate and his children dressed up ahead of the holiday to showcase their outfits.