Kwesta urges BMW SA to 'do the right thing' after 'Spirit' sampled in latest ad

Rapper Kwesta has joined the masses in challenging car manufacturer BMW SA to do better. This is after BMW SA used a “recreated” version of a song similar to Kwesta's hit Spirit in their latest advert.

BMW SA came under fire on social media after clips of the advert started circulating and fans noted that Kwesta was not credited. They questioned why BMW SA decided to recreate the track instead of working with Kwesta.

Fans accused BMW SA of seemingly going to such lengths to "avoid" paying an artist.

In the wake of the outrage from fans, Kwest took to Twitter to address the debacle. He said the advert's aesthetic and usage of the recreated song “cheapened” the effort put into making Spirit.

“Do the right thing! It took so much effort from so many people to get the rights to sample that song. We did the right thing because we understood the value of the art! This ad cheapens all of those efforts. Do the right thing for 'The Grootmans' @BMW_SA,” he said.