Master KG shows off Ferrari, and the streets are a mess!
Jersulema hitmaker Master KG took to Twitter to celebrate his global success, showing off a new red Ferrari, and the Twitter streets are catching smoke.
Over the last few months of human history, there hasn’t been much to look forward to, and even the groove will never be the same. However, there has been a single candle of light in all of the darkness: the #JersulemaChallenge.
Master KG’s single with vocalist Nomcebo went viral with a dance challenge that has lit up the hearts of millions across the world.
Even President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the musician a shout out while addressing the country about the national lockdown.
Master KG celebrated reaching 150m views for the official music video on YouTube this week by posting videos of him in a Ferrari.
In one, the star is seen revving the engine of the car, in celebration of his international success.
In another video doing the famed #JerusalemaChallenge, the car features in the background.
150 Million Views!!Oreng mood 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/OWmHonfptb— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 23, 2020
#HeritageDay #MyHeritageYourHeritage #JerusalemaDanceChallenge 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/BJwmZhbq7H— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 24, 2020
Although Master KG did not confirm whether he had bought the vehicle, Twitter has a lot to say about the red machine and congratulated him.
Okes, wait . Master KG had an international hit song , a Burna Boy collab , international recognition from the biggest stars in the world , a new Ferrari and his own day where the country just blasts his song ?— -TheWolfOfYourStreet . 🐺 (@TrevorNgobenii) September 23, 2020
No amount of promo can do this . God stepped in .
While y’all were busy with “JerusalemaChallenge” Master KG was buying a Ferrari pic.twitter.com/NqwbsfNswT— ThabangHousekid (@Realhousekid) September 24, 2020
Master KG just couped a whole Ferrari. 😭🔥🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️— SAVED BY MUSIC🙏🏾❤️ (@Beetee_4071) September 23, 2020
I can't think of anyone who deserves that Ferrari more than Master KG. I hope he made enough money to buy one for himself but got that rarri as gift anyway.— Khaya Maloney 🍥 (@KhayaMaloney) September 24, 2020
Master KG’s Jerusalema have Over 150 million YouTube views, More than 4 million Shazams, 41.4 million streams and an average of over 7.5 monthly listeners on Spotify. 238.7 million impressions on TikTok. 2020 belongs to #MasterKG #Jerusalema pic.twitter.com/gKMhKHZU1B— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 24, 2020