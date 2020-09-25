Master KG shows off Ferrari, and the streets are a mess!

Jersulema hitmaker Master KG took to Twitter to celebrate his global success, showing off a new red Ferrari, and the Twitter streets are catching smoke.

Over the last few months of human history, there hasn’t been much to look forward to, and even the groove will never be the same. However, there has been a single candle of light in all of the darkness: the #JersulemaChallenge.

Master KG’s single with vocalist Nomcebo went viral with a dance challenge that has lit up the hearts of millions across the world.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the musician a shout out while addressing the country about the national lockdown.

Master KG celebrated reaching 150m views for the official music video on YouTube this week by posting videos of him in a Ferrari.

In one, the star is seen revving the engine of the car, in celebration of his international success.

In another video doing the famed #JerusalemaChallenge, the car features in the background.