Master KG shows off Ferrari, and the streets are a mess!

25 September 2020 - 12:00
Master KG was spotted in a red Ferrari.
Master KG was spotted in a red Ferrari.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Jersulema hitmaker Master KG took to Twitter to celebrate his global success, showing off a new red Ferrari, and the Twitter streets are catching smoke.

Over the last few months of human history, there hasn’t been much to look forward to, and even the groove will never be the same. However, there has been a single candle of light in all of the darkness: the #JersulemaChallenge.

Master KG’s single with vocalist Nomcebo went viral with a dance challenge that has lit up the hearts of millions across the world.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the musician a shout out while addressing the country about the national lockdown.

Master KG celebrated reaching 150m views for the official music video on YouTube this week by posting videos of him in a Ferrari.

In one, the star is seen revving the engine of the car, in celebration of his international success.

In another video doing the famed #JerusalemaChallenge, the car features in the background.

Although Master KG did not confirm whether he had bought the vehicle, Twitter has a lot to say about the red machine and congratulated him.

From a world anthem to Ramaphosa's call to dance: Five must read stories on 'Jerusalema'

2020 has been messy but 'Jerusalema' has made it a tiny bit better
2 days ago

WATCH | How to master your 'Jerusalema' dance moves for Heritage Day

Want to heed the president's call and take part in the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge on September 24? These easy tutorials will help you nail the steps
1 week ago

Master KG responds to President Ramaphosa's calls for SA to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

And the cast of 'The Queen' are already on it

And the cast of 'The Queen' are already on it
1 week ago

X