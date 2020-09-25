TshisaLIVE

Metro FM DJ Pearl Shongwe recounts nephew's 'attempted kidnapping' ordeal

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
25 September 2020 - 06:00
Pearl Shongwe was left shaken by the attempted kidnapping.
Pearl Shongwe was left shaken by the attempted kidnapping.
Image: Pearl Shongwe's Instagram

As the issue of human trafficking continues to dominate conversation on social media, radio and TV personality Pearl Shongwe has recounted how a family member came close to being a victim of the crime.

The Metro FM DJ took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that her nephew recently narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

My nephew was almost kidnapped a few moments ago in Sebokeng Zone 3. Thank goodness members of the community came to his rescue while he was being snatched and forced into a boot. Where the F do we live? It’s unsafe for children everywhere. Don’t let them out to play,” she tweeted.

She said the boy was walking home from a shop when he passed a stranger who dropped a roll of cash. The boy alerted the man and, as he picked up the money, was held up at knifepoint by the stranger.

“Three other men showed up in a Toyota Tazz and the man said: 'Lo sihamba naye'. Luckily N’s friends were close by and saw what was happening. A man who works at a nearby shop also noticed that something was happening and alerted off-duty police officers who were next to his shop. They and community members came to his aid. The kid was fighting for his life,” she said.

Pearl said her family was in shock and was planning to get counselling.  

“Shocked to the core. My mom is in a state of hysteria. I’m finished by defeat. Everything about this country makes me numb.

“The trauma, the thought of what could’ve been, is killing us, but him especially. Grateful that he’s safe.” she said.

She was flooded with messages of support from followers who offered to assist her family and keep them in their prayers.

Pearl said it was sad that communities have become so unsafe that children can now no longer play in the streets without worrying about their safety.

OPINION | Lvovo is right, like GBV, human trafficking is not going away and you need to help

We cannot keep glorifying silence, because the same people who crucify us for being “snitches” will often be the first to ask for help when their ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Herman Mashaba adds his support for Lvovo’s idea for a public meeting on human trafficking

"Phumani ku Gov manje because y'all gonna keep begging until y'all lose all your brothers and sisters!"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Babalwa distances herself from human trafficking allegations

“I have been advised by my lawyers that legal action will be taken as soon as this issue has crystallised"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lerato K and other celebs weigh in on human trafficking in SA

Human trafficking of women and children in South Africa must not be ignored.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir takes on 'Jerusalema' dance challenge with a twist TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on marriage: I want to get married for me, not for a man TshisaLIVE
  3. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest opens up about money problems in a young TL prayer TshisaLIVE
  5. News Cafe to investigate allegations 'packed' Nomcebo Zikode gig broke Covid-19 ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X