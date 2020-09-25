Phelo Bala gets tongues wagging with snaps of his rumoured 'new bae'
Bala Brothers star Phelo Bala had the self-proclaimed relationship experts talking on Twitter this week, after he posted snaps of himself with make-up artist and businessman Vuyo Varoy, who fans are convinced is his new bae.
Phelo took to social media to post snaps of the pair together at a recent launch.
Neither of the two have confirmed their relationship.
But as rumours of a romance spread across social media, users reopened old wounds of Phelo's relationship with former The Queen actor Moshe Ndiki.
Some thought the star has moved on too soon, while other were happy Phelo had “found love again”.
Here are some of the reactions from the Twitter police:
Moshe Shame man. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/x0FhAGWPul— 👑 Black & Proud 👑💧 🇿🇦 (@KingMntungwa) September 19, 2020
We be in Phelo's business like we are relationship gurus, that time mjolo is slapping us so hard pic.twitter.com/JSB6M5yTAT— Groot Sester (@ZethuBruh) September 24, 2020
But guys Moshe and Phelo had a very public breakup, let other kids be.— Carmen Rabz (@ladyrabz) September 19, 2020