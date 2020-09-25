TshisaLIVE

SNAPS| How SA celebs celebrated Heritage Day

25 September 2020 - 12:05
Musician and 'Idols SA' judge Unathi Nkayi in her traditional attire.
Musician and 'Idols SA' judge Unathi Nkayi in her traditional attire.
Image: Instagram/Unathi.co

SA's celebs did not hold back on the glam and creativity on Thursday when the country came together to celebrate Heritage Day.

Social media was flooded with snaps of South Africans dressed in their unique traditional attire to celebrate the national holiday.

On this day, South Africans are encouraged to openly and freely celebrate their culture and the diversity of their beliefs and traditions.

Local celebs stepped up their heritage fashion game and posted some fire snaps.

Here is a snapshot of some celebs who brought the fire.

Nomzamo Mbatha

View this post on Instagram

❤️ Here’s a slice of joy!

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (@nomzamo_m) on

Unathi Nkayi

Zozibini Tunzi

Busiswa

Dineo Langa

Shawn Mpisane 

Rami Chuene

TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones reposted her baby announcement picture, in which she was dressed in a traditional outfit and showing her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram

I had so many ideas of how I wanted to reveal my pregnancy and as usual I was looking for something that hadn't be done before. In the attempt to pay respect to my culture, I did some research on how a Zulu pregnant woman looked like back in the day. Our culture is so rich with amazing clothing, patterns, colors and designs, all of which have symbolic meaning. For example the hat a woman wears symbolizes that she is a married woman. The clothes she wears symbolizes whether she is a girl, a woman, a wife, or a mother to be. The patterns on a maternity apron determine many things, among which is the sex of the baby 😉 In this image shot in my backyard, to represent where my child will be raised, I'm dressed in a bespoke Zulu pregnancy apron called "Ingcayi" hand made and beaded by @asandamadyibi Historically the hide would have been a gift from my father in law from a hunt. The beadwork and design would have been handmade & gifted to me by mother in law with messeges and symbols of the family liniage almost like the western family crest. I'm so proud to show off my culture in a time where so much creativity and evolution has made us look at the art instead of the rich cultural meanings behind the items we fashionably wear today. I am and always will be a proud Zulu woman. #HappyHeritageDay #Zulu #ShakasDay #Culture 🇿🇦

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

Nandi Madida's son, Shaka, also showed off his outfit.

Rapper Riky Rick shared pictures of his two children in Zulu and Venda traditional attires.

SNAPS | Celeb children dress up to celebrate their heritage

Some of the most famous young faces in Mzansi have joined those across the nation in dressing up for Heritage Day.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN PICTURES| 'Kings, queens and heads of state' gather in Umhlanga for Heritage Day

Kings, queens and heads of state - draped in their traditional regalia - gathered at the Pearls of Umhlanga on Thursday to celebrate Heritage Day.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Five of the best 'Jerusalema' dance challenges from Heritage Day

Here are the best five videos from South Africans putting their best foot forward and taking part in the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir takes on 'Jerusalema' dance challenge with a twist TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on marriage: I want to get married for me, not for a man TshisaLIVE
  3. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest opens up about money problems in a young TL prayer TshisaLIVE
  5. News Cafe to investigate allegations 'packed' Nomcebo Zikode gig broke Covid-19 ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X