SNAPS| How SA celebs celebrated Heritage Day
SA's celebs did not hold back on the glam and creativity on Thursday when the country came together to celebrate Heritage Day.
Social media was flooded with snaps of South Africans dressed in their unique traditional attire to celebrate the national holiday.
On this day, South Africans are encouraged to openly and freely celebrate their culture and the diversity of their beliefs and traditions.
Local celebs stepped up their heritage fashion game and posted some fire snaps.
Here is a snapshot of some celebs who brought the fire.
Nomzamo Mbatha
Unathi Nkayi
Happy Heritage day my BELOVED country💋🇿🇦CAMAGU 🙏🏾 uMbhaco is by the inimitable @asandamadyibi who I went to art school with as teenagers. A woman who makes me feel like a queen every time I am in my traditional regalia. I always tell her that uthwasa nge ngubo 😂 I love you from uNontsimbi💋 📸 @jordanmilton1 Your eye is beautiful
Zozibini Tunzi
Happy Heritage Day South Africa!😃🇿🇦 My biggest pride and flex is knowing that I am royalty by virtue of being African. Being a child of the soil and all the power and ability that I have from my hair defying gravity to my skin absorbing the sun. I am one with the Earth. NdingumXhosa! UMabhanekazi, Vumba lempongo liyanuka, Nonkuni azithiwa kuba zithezwe yinkosazana, Ngwenya nkomo, Nozinja ziya fulathelana kanti zenz'umtwana, Zulu, Mchenge, Umhlaba awuwelwa uwelwa ziinkonjane kuphela zona zimaphiko made, Dlangamandla!!
Busiswa
Dineo Langa
Shawn Mpisane
Day 182 of LOCKDOWN LEVEL1 665k confirmed cases 594k recoveries 16 206 deaths happy heritage day to everyone hope you are going to enjoy your day my family and I are busy practicing that Jerusalem’s moves will share with you later the behind the scenes as well it’s good to be home #mammkhizeandandilehollywood #kwamamkhize
Rami Chuene
TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones reposted her baby announcement picture, in which she was dressed in a traditional outfit and showing her baby bump.
I had so many ideas of how I wanted to reveal my pregnancy and as usual I was looking for something that hadn't be done before. In the attempt to pay respect to my culture, I did some research on how a Zulu pregnant woman looked like back in the day. Our culture is so rich with amazing clothing, patterns, colors and designs, all of which have symbolic meaning. For example the hat a woman wears symbolizes that she is a married woman. The clothes she wears symbolizes whether she is a girl, a woman, a wife, or a mother to be. The patterns on a maternity apron determine many things, among which is the sex of the baby 😉 In this image shot in my backyard, to represent where my child will be raised, I'm dressed in a bespoke Zulu pregnancy apron called "Ingcayi" hand made and beaded by @asandamadyibi Historically the hide would have been a gift from my father in law from a hunt. The beadwork and design would have been handmade & gifted to me by mother in law with messeges and symbols of the family liniage almost like the western family crest. I'm so proud to show off my culture in a time where so much creativity and evolution has made us look at the art instead of the rich cultural meanings behind the items we fashionably wear today. I am and always will be a proud Zulu woman. #HappyHeritageDay #Zulu #ShakasDay #Culture 🇿🇦
Nandi Madida's son, Shaka, also showed off his outfit.
Rapper Riky Rick shared pictures of his two children in Zulu and Venda traditional attires.