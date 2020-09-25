SNAPS| How SA celebs celebrated Heritage Day

SA's celebs did not hold back on the glam and creativity on Thursday when the country came together to celebrate Heritage Day.

Social media was flooded with snaps of South Africans dressed in their unique traditional attire to celebrate the national holiday.

On this day, South Africans are encouraged to openly and freely celebrate their culture and the diversity of their beliefs and traditions.

Local celebs stepped up their heritage fashion game and posted some fire snaps.

Here is a snapshot of some celebs who brought the fire.

Nomzamo Mbatha