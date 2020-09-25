Somizi, MaMkhize, Bentleys and loads of laughs: Inside Vusi Nova’s birthday bash
Some of Mzansi's most famous faces headed to Durban on Thursday to celebrate singer Vusi Nova's birthday, including Somizi, TV personality Moshe Ndiki and reality show star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.
Idols SA judge Somizi and his hubby Mohale left their bush break in the Kruger National Park on Wednesday to head to Durban with Vusi.
They posted hilarious videos of their road trip, including the mandatory sing alongs.
Got back in jozi and immediately hit the road with my bestie to kzn for his birthday tomorrow pic.twitter.com/8rP4xICozK— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) September 23, 2020
They arrived safely and prepared for a huge celebration on Thursday at the trendy Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi.
“It’s my mother f***in’ birthday!” Vusi wrote of the celebrations.
Vusi was presented with a large black and white cake decorated with a bow tie and suspenders. A sign on the top of the cake read “happy birthday”, with Vusi's name spelt out at the bottom.
There were also cakes for Somizi and MaMkhize to congratulate them on their new Bentleys.
Here are some snaps from the party: