Somizi, MaMkhize, Bentleys and loads of laughs: Inside Vusi Nova’s birthday bash

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces headed to Durban on Thursday to celebrate singer Vusi Nova's birthday, including Somizi, TV personality Moshe Ndiki and reality show star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

Idols SA judge Somizi and his hubby Mohale left their bush break in the Kruger National Park on Wednesday to head to Durban with Vusi.

They posted hilarious videos of their road trip, including the mandatory sing alongs.