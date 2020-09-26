Actress Candice Modiselle has 'bite-sized' lessons of self-love for her fans

Her first lesson was about missing our blessing because we care too much about what others think.

“I feel as though a lot of young people are trying to hold on to something. The lesson that I have learnt that has brought me to this place that I am at in my life is that your blessings will not locate you if you are concerned about abantu bazothini?” said Candice.

The star went on to remind young people trying to break into the entertainment industry to stay true themselves and dance to beat of their own drum.

“If you are fully obsessed with wanting to perform an identity that isn’t true to who you are, wanting to fulfil the expectations of this world, you will never fully enjoy the beauty of who you are destined to be,” said Candice.