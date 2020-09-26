Actress Candice Modiselle has 'bite-sized' lessons of self-love for her fans
Actress and presenter Candice Modiselle has opened up on Instagram about self-love and staying true to the best version of herself
We often look to the experienced, rich and famous for advice. And this week, the former Generations: The Legacy star wanted to connect with her fans in a new series of videos on IGTV.
Though Candice frequently uses IG live videos, the star says she wants to make more transparent and meaningful videos to impart her knowledge to her followers in a Sunday IGTV show she calls ‘Bite-Sized Sundays’.
Her first lesson was about missing our blessing because we care too much about what others think.
“I feel as though a lot of young people are trying to hold on to something. The lesson that I have learnt that has brought me to this place that I am at in my life is that your blessings will not locate you if you are concerned about abantu bazothini?” said Candice.
The star went on to remind young people trying to break into the entertainment industry to stay true themselves and dance to beat of their own drum.
“If you are fully obsessed with wanting to perform an identity that isn’t true to who you are, wanting to fulfil the expectations of this world, you will never fully enjoy the beauty of who you are destined to be,” said Candice.
View this post on Instagram
A ring light set up in my bathroom and an overflowing cup of vulnerability. This is the start of something new. I’ve fought my own doubts on committing to this journey of transparency but I’m grateful I overcame my own need for perfection to bring you a platform where anything goes... Discussing issues of comparison, challenges with self-love, social media expectations, validation and the many hiccups we encounter in this colourful life. Please feel free to engage, comment and request topics... This is YOUR platform as much as it is mine. I hope you enjoy the ride.