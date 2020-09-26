Inside Sphelele Mzimela’s 'welcome to the world' party for her twin boys

Who says baby showers have to happen before the baby is born?

Former Uzalo actress Sphelele Mzimela has chosen to celebrate her twins with a special party, just weeks after their birth.

The actress had hoped to have a baby shower before her twins arrival but her health and the Covid-19 pandemic meant she had to put it on ice. Now that the nationwide lockdown has eased and she is feeling better, she decided to celebrate.

The star recently posted snaps of the welcome party she threw for her twins in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, attended by close friends and family.

“We couldn't have a baby shower due to my physical health and a global pandemic, but we had a nice little welcome party for the boys today!” she wrote.

The décor was on point! There were blue and white balloons, a welcome sign with Sphelele's face and the caption “Double love. Welcome to the world boys”, and a cute cake.

Check it out: