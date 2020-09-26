TshisaLIVE

Inside Sphelele Mzimela’s 'welcome to the world' party for her twin boys

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
26 September 2020 - 14:00
Sphelele Mzimela recently welcomed twins.
Sphelele Mzimela recently welcomed twins.
Image: Sphelele Mzimela's Instagram

Who says baby showers have to happen before the baby is born?

Former Uzalo actress Sphelele Mzimela has chosen to celebrate her twins with a special party, just weeks after their birth.

The actress had hoped to have a baby shower before her twins arrival but her health and the Covid-19 pandemic meant she had to put it on ice. Now that the nationwide lockdown has eased and she is feeling better, she decided to celebrate.

The star recently posted snaps of the welcome party she threw for her twins in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, attended by close friends and family.

“We couldn't have a baby shower due to my physical health and a global pandemic, but we had a nice little welcome party for the boys today!” she wrote.

The décor was on point! There were blue and white balloons, a welcome sign with Sphelele's face and the caption “Double love. Welcome to the world boys”, and a cute cake.

Check it out:

Speaking to Move! magazine recently, Sphelele opened up about her struggle to conceive. She said that she never went to a doctor to find out why she wasn't falling pregnant because a diagnosis of an inability to conceive would have broken her heart.

“I was scared of finding out that maybe I will forever struggle to have children or something,” she said.

Now that her twins boys are here, she is over the moon!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Actress Sphelele Mzimela reveals she struggled to conceive for a long time

And now Sphelele is carrying twins!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Sphelele Mzimela confirms pregnancy with baby bump snap

Actress Sphelele Mzimela just graced the gram with a pregnancy snap!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Isibaya's Sphelele Mzimela: The youth of today need to focus on school & not fame

Sphe says that fame can swallow you if you're not focused.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

I don't want my children paying black tax, says Isibaya's Sphelele

"I want them to just live their lives because it stagnates our progress a little"
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Somizi, MaMkhize, Bentleys and loads of laughs: Inside Vusi Nova’s birthday bash TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG shows off Ferrari, and the streets are a mess! TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Heal please’- Somizi hits back at ‘poor people’ outrage TshisaLIVE
  4. Kwesta urges BMW SA to 'do the right thing' after 'Spirit' sampled in latest ad TshisaLIVE
  5. Florence Masebe on the president’s call to celebrate Heritage Day with the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X