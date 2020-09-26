TshisaLIVE

Mihlali: 'Men who know they don’t stand a chance with you are always hella bitter'

26 September 2020 - 16:00
Mihlali Ndamase isn't afraid to get real about men!
Mihlali Ndamase isn't afraid to get real about men!
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Influencer and YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase got real with her followers this week, saying that men out of her league are the most bitter when it comes to the rules of engagement.

Though Mihlali Ndamase has kept her love life out of the public eye, this hasn’t stopped the star from sharing her opinions on dating.

This week, she spilt the tea on how she feels about bitter, petty men.

Tweeps sang Mihlali’s praises with testimonies of dealing with bitter men.

Here are a few reactions from fans who resonated with her sentiments:

This isn’t the first time the star has been vocal about her opinions on men.

Earlier this year, Mihlali was called a “b*tch” after opening up about casual dating.

She responded with a video, telling the troll to stay in his lane.

“Men need to stop thinking they have a f**king opinion on women's bodies and what women do and their decisions. It has nothing to do with you, you are not going to come and police my behaviour, my decisions, my choices in 2020. This is not your mother's house!” she said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Wine, wildlife and a mystery bae? Inside Mihlali's weekend getaway

Fans are dying to know who Mihlali's bae is
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mihlali Ndamase still fuming after being s*ut shamed: Imagine listening to irrational thinkers

"Them seeing women unsubscribe from the patriarchy they constructed makes them itch. Let them be pressed, we won't be told what to do by them," ...
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

OPINION | It’s the audacity men have, that male entitlement that infuriates me!

The responses men flooded the TL with after Mihlali Ndamase's video went viral are everything from patronising to infuriating ...
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Somizi, MaMkhize, Bentleys and loads of laughs: Inside Vusi Nova’s birthday bash TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG shows off Ferrari, and the streets are a mess! TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Heal please’- Somizi hits back at ‘poor people’ outrage TshisaLIVE
  4. Kwesta urges BMW SA to 'do the right thing' after 'Spirit' sampled in latest ad TshisaLIVE
  5. Florence Masebe on the president’s call to celebrate Heritage Day with the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X