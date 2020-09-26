SNAPS | Minnie's having the time of her life #BecomingMamaJones

TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini can't wait to be a mommy.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

If there was ever a 'queen of pregnancy glow' competition, media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones would win it!

Ever since Minnie announced that she's set to embark on a new chapter in her life by becoming a first time mom, fans have showered her with love as she's been basking in the light and glowing, darling!

Minnie took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of how her preggy journey has been so far. She posted a series of beautiful snaps taken by her husband and baby-daddy-to-be Quinton, with a very detailed caption of how Baby Jones has been nothing but good to her.

I’ve had the most incredible physical journey with my pregnancy. My skin has glowed from day one and with remedies I started early and will share, I have no new stretch marks and the ones I had, have disappeared. No filter, no edit, just Mr Jones, his lens and the beautiful Hout Bay backdrop.”

The mommy-to-be told her followers that she can't wait for the day she gets to hold Baby Jones in her arms.

“Slow jams on a Sunday at home with some good food, and dreaming about the arrival of my child and kind of family my hubby and I are going to have, I'm so excited I can't wait!”

Just check out how beautiful the mommy-to-be looks.

