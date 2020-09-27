Cassper Nyovest gets real: 'Growing up comes with a different kind of patience'
Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter this week to drop pearls of wisdom about growing up, saying there is a certain kind of patience that he has nurtured over the past few years.
When our boy Cass isn’t boxing his way through the TL, he is imparting his years of wisdom to young and aspiring fans.
The Any Minute Now star took to Twitter, as usual, to drop some food for thought for his followers.
Cassper said that with age comes the patience to apologise, sometimes even if you know you are right.
“Growing up comes with a different kind of patience. The kind of patience that allows you to apologise even when you know that you're 100% right, because you value your peace, your time and your words,” he tweeted.
Growing up comes with a different kind of patience. The kind of patience that allows you to apologize even when you you know that you're 100 percent right cause you value your peace, your time and your words.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 22, 2020
The star has often dropped philosophies on relationships.
Last year in a series of tweets, he let fans know why he keeps his personal life private.
“A private life is the best life. You don't have to put your business out there. (Go) nuts and live your best life in private and let them think you're struggling kante that time! Sereng!” said Cassper.
Halala, Cassper! We stan a wise king!