New mom Pearl Modiadie thanks SA for outpouring of love
New mommy Pearl Modiadie has thanked friends and fans for the overwhelming amount of love and support she received after the birth of her baby.
Spring is the season of allergies and star babies. And with all the new moms excited to start their journeys of motherhood, we can’t help but send them our best wishes.
Presenter Pearl took to Twitter this week, grateful for the well-wishers who have sent her all the best to embark on her new journey.
“I’m deeply appreciative of every single one of your messages of support and well wishes. My heart is bursting with gratitude for my new chapter and I’m happy to have shared the news with you,” tweeted Pearl.
Thank you for the outpouring of love for my growing family!— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) September 22, 2020
I’m deeply appreciative of every single one of your messages of support and well wishes.
My heart is bursting with gratitude for my new chapter & I’m happy to have shared the news with you.
Ngiyabonga kakhulu ❤️
The star has shared some moments of her pregnancy with us, and has often reminded us of the beauty of motherhood.
A few months ago, she announced her pregnancy and the response was all love from the Twitterverse.
She described being with child as her "biggest blessing" and opened up about how she has to stay strong for her baby.
“When there’s so much happening around you, but you’ve got to remain positive and calm because you have another life whose wellbeing you’re responsible for,” she tweeted.