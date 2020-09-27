New mom Pearl Modiadie thanks SA for outpouring of love

New mommy Pearl Modiadie has thanked friends and fans for the overwhelming amount of love and support she received after the birth of her baby.

Spring is the season of allergies and star babies. And with all the new moms excited to start their journeys of motherhood, we can’t help but send them our best wishes.

Presenter Pearl took to Twitter this week, grateful for the well-wishers who have sent her all the best to embark on her new journey.

“I’m deeply appreciative of every single one of your messages of support and well wishes. My heart is bursting with gratitude for my new chapter and I’m happy to have shared the news with you,” tweeted Pearl.