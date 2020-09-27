TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Somizi and hubby Mohale’s mini bush break

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
27 September 2020 - 08:00
Somizi and Mohale escaped to the bush.
Somizi and Mohale escaped to the bush.
Image: Somizi's Instagram

After hectic weeks of controversy and new deals, Idols SA judge Somizi and hubby Mohale have escaped to the bush for a cute baecation.

Somizi made headlines last week amid an allegation that he “stole” the concept for his reality TV show Dinner at Somizi's, a claim he has denied.

Mohale was also hard at work, hinting at signing a new deal.

The couple decided to leave behind the noise and stress of life in Jozi ,and headed to the Kruger National Park for a few days in the bush.

Posting pics at Orpen Gate and Ngala Tented Camp, they kept fans on Instagram in the loop about their glamorous travels.

“Away for a few days with HubStar,” Mohale wrote.

The pair went animal spotting and participated in early morning game drives, where they saw elephants, zebra and a pride of lions having a meal.

But it was their outfits that were really wild.

View this post on Instagram

Happy holidays

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Besides amazing game drives, the pair stayed in gorgeous accommodation that will leave you green with envy.

Somizi even gave us a tour:

View this post on Instagram

.....Good Morning. 🌞

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on

‘Am I using your grant money?’ Somizi hits back at criticism of him always buying Mohale super expensive gifts

Somizi hits back at claims that he is always buying lavish gifts for hubby Mohale
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Somizi hits back at claims Vusi Nova should 'come out'

"How many people should come out for people to be comfortable with themselves?"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Inside Mohale and Somizi's surprise weekend away

Somizi shares weekend getaway surprise from hubby Mohale
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Master KG shows off Ferrari, and the streets are a mess! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi, MaMkhize, Bentleys and loads of laughs: Inside Vusi Nova’s birthday bash TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Heal please’- Somizi hits back at ‘poor people’ outrage TshisaLIVE
  4. Unathi Nkayi on weight loss battle: I literally had to fetch my life TshisaLIVE
  5. Kwesta urges BMW SA to 'do the right thing' after 'Spirit' sampled in latest ad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X