SNAPS | Inside Somizi and hubby Mohale’s mini bush break

After hectic weeks of controversy and new deals, Idols SA judge Somizi and hubby Mohale have escaped to the bush for a cute baecation.

Somizi made headlines last week amid an allegation that he “stole” the concept for his reality TV show Dinner at Somizi's, a claim he has denied.

Mohale was also hard at work, hinting at signing a new deal.

The couple decided to leave behind the noise and stress of life in Jozi ,and headed to the Kruger National Park for a few days in the bush.

Posting pics at Orpen Gate and Ngala Tented Camp, they kept fans on Instagram in the loop about their glamorous travels.

“Away for a few days with HubStar,” Mohale wrote.

The pair went animal spotting and participated in early morning game drives, where they saw elephants, zebra and a pride of lions having a meal.

But it was their outfits that were really wild.