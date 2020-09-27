SNAPS | Inside Somizi and hubby Mohale’s mini bush break
After hectic weeks of controversy and new deals, Idols SA judge Somizi and hubby Mohale have escaped to the bush for a cute baecation.
Somizi made headlines last week amid an allegation that he “stole” the concept for his reality TV show Dinner at Somizi's, a claim he has denied.
Mohale was also hard at work, hinting at signing a new deal.
The couple decided to leave behind the noise and stress of life in Jozi ,and headed to the Kruger National Park for a few days in the bush.
Posting pics at Orpen Gate and Ngala Tented Camp, they kept fans on Instagram in the loop about their glamorous travels.
“Away for a few days with HubStar,” Mohale wrote.
The pair went animal spotting and participated in early morning game drives, where they saw elephants, zebra and a pride of lions having a meal.
But it was their outfits that were really wild.
Besides amazing game drives, the pair stayed in gorgeous accommodation that will leave you green with envy.
Somizi even gave us a tour: