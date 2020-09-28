TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle gives Black Motion's new album the thumbs up

28 September 2020 - 06:00
Twitter weighs in on dance duo Black Motion's latest album.
Twitter weighs in on dance duo Black Motion's latest album.
Image: FRENNIE SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Black Motion celebrate 10 years of music with their latest album, The Healers: The Last Chapter, and DJ Zinhle is a big fan.

Ever since Thabo "Smol' Mabogwane" and Robert "DJ Murdah" Mohosana came on to the house music scene, we can’t get enough of their modern take on the African drum beat.

The duo, known as Black Motion, recently released a new album, after much anticipation from fans.

The project features big name artists like Sun-El Musician, Nokwazi and NaakMusiQ.

Before the release of their latest masterpiece, the star duo made sure fans know The Healers isn't really "the last chapter" for SA's finest.

"Each album released represented a chapter to say  we are finally confident with the music. We've closed the chapter of trying to make people understand what we offer in terms of music. Last Chapter refers to the last part of this book of 10 years. We'll go onto a new 'book' now," Thabo recently told the Sunday Times.

Members of the Twitter court have been weighing in on the album, and DJ Zinhle took to the platform to share her thoughts.

The star, who was rumoured to be dating DJ Murdah, shared her favourite track.

"Amazing album, Black Motion. Hosana is everything!" she wrote

EFF leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi couldn’t wait to put his stamp of approval on their latest hits. 

Here are some of the other reactions to the album.

Thank the ancestors!

Kings of consistency

Not a bad song on the album

We are now on an amapiano break

A whole vibe!

From Mzansi to the world

Here's to many more!

Black Motion on new song, the amapiano wave & celebrating 10 years in the industry

'It would be unfair for Black Motion to hop onto amapiano, otherwise we are going to take the space that's occupied by these people who are creating ...
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Mo Flava & Black Motion squash the 'beef'

Black Motion and Mo Flava are on good terms again.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Black Motion's Thabo Smols & Rakgadi's lil princess has arrived

Black Motion's Thabo Smols and his lady, Rakgadi Sedy Koetle have welcomed their bundle of joy into the world.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Master KG shows off Ferrari, and the streets are a mess! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi, MaMkhize, Bentleys and loads of laughs: Inside Vusi Nova’s birthday bash TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi on weight loss battle: I literally had to fetch my life TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Somizi and hubby Mohale’s mini bush break TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Minnie's having the time of her life #BecomingMamaJones TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X