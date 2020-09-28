DJ Zinhle gives Black Motion's new album the thumbs up

The project features big name artists like Sun-El Musician, Nokwazi and NaakMusiQ.

Before the release of their latest masterpiece, the star duo made sure fans know The Healers isn't really "the last chapter" for SA's finest.

"Each album released represented a chapter to say we are finally confident with the music. We've closed the chapter of trying to make people understand what we offer in terms of music. Last Chapter refers to the last part of this book of 10 years. We'll go onto a new 'book' now," Thabo recently told the Sunday Times.

Members of the Twitter court have been weighing in on the album, and DJ Zinhle took to the platform to share her thoughts.

The star, who was rumoured to be dating DJ Murdah, shared her favourite track.

"Amazing album, Black Motion. Hosana is everything!" she wrote