Dress changes & superstar performances - Inside Natasha Thahane’s crown birthday party

Blood and Water’s Natasha Thahane celebrated her crown birthday with a big bash that included a star-studded guest list, two killer looks, and all the love from her adoring fans.

We all have that birthday we look forward to: our sweet 16, our coming of age at 21, or our crown birthday.

Actress Natasha is one of those lucky ones whose crown birthday coincided with the big two-five, and the star went all out on her special day.