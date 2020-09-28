From a wedding to illuminati claims, #YPTMM delivered hot entertainment!

For the first time since Jub Jub's latest reality show took Mzansi by storm, fans got to witness a wedding take place as a result of You Promised To Marry Me's intervention - and they were here for every single minute.

Fans were shook when the groom in question simply agreed to get in a suit and go get married. Usually there's shouting, blackmail, insults and even threats before some kind of agreement can be reached ... and even then, most episodes so far have ended in a disappointed bride and a vindicated groom.

For the first time since the show took over from the equally messy Uyajola 99, fans felt that perhaps the show could actually help out grooms who have no budget for their brides' dream weddings. If somebody dressed your bride and her bridesmaids and provided everything else needed for you to say I do, that could actually be a blessing in disguise!