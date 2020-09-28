TshisaLIVE

From a wedding to illuminati claims, #YPTMM delivered hot entertainment!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 September 2020 - 18:00
Jub Jub has a new reality show which has taken Mzansi by storm.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

For the first time since Jub Jub's latest reality show took Mzansi by storm, fans got to witness a wedding take place as a result of You Promised To Marry Me's intervention - and they were here for every single minute.

Fans were shook when the groom in question simply agreed to get in a suit and go get married. Usually there's shouting, blackmail, insults and even threats before some kind of agreement can be reached ... and even then, most episodes so far have ended in a disappointed bride and a vindicated groom.

For the first time since the show took over from the equally messy Uyajola 99, fans felt that perhaps the show could actually help out grooms who have no budget for their brides' dream weddings. If somebody dressed your bride and her bridesmaids and provided everything else needed for you to say I do, that could actually be a blessing in disguise!

Of course in the other segment of the show, fans were reminded of the real reason they tune into the controversial show each Sunday. There the bride-to-be accused the groom of having joined the “Illuminati”.

Everything was hectic! Here is the memefest that followed.

