From a wedding to illuminati claims, #YPTMM delivered hot entertainment!
For the first time since Jub Jub's latest reality show took Mzansi by storm, fans got to witness a wedding take place as a result of You Promised To Marry Me's intervention - and they were here for every single minute.
Fans were shook when the groom in question simply agreed to get in a suit and go get married. Usually there's shouting, blackmail, insults and even threats before some kind of agreement can be reached ... and even then, most episodes so far have ended in a disappointed bride and a vindicated groom.
For the first time since the show took over from the equally messy Uyajola 99, fans felt that perhaps the show could actually help out grooms who have no budget for their brides' dream weddings. If somebody dressed your bride and her bridesmaids and provided everything else needed for you to say I do, that could actually be a blessing in disguise!
What if your boyfriend just needs the right push to give you your dream wedding?

Of course in the other segment of the show, fans were reminded of the real reason they tune into the controversial show each Sunday. There the bride-to-be accused the groom of having joined the “Illuminati”.
Everything was hectic! Here is the memefest that followed.
Jub jub is not letting go of illuminati #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/BvHu1EkbbW— TE BO GO (@te_b0_g0) September 27, 2020
If you’re broke and can’t afford to pay for the wedding costs just call jub jub and he’ll cover everything for you my brother.. #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/d8xiWWKucT— George Ngcobo (@GeorgeNgcobo68) September 27, 2020
This man joined the illuminati for her.#YouPromisedToMarryMe #Fork_it! pic.twitter.com/yYp7ORAleJ— Mr.Fork_it!®️ (@SupremeThought) September 27, 2020
Their marriage is gonna last coz there was no time for witches to prepare their muthi 🤣😂😂😂#YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/q8ANIgqQeE— Black Ridge Forrester (@__tumi___) September 27, 2020
This guy is having issues. Joining illuminati? And the woman is fine with that? #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/8fPJrF6kiY— Melusi Mamba (@Melusi_Mamba56) September 27, 2020
That guy just agreed to get married just like that? I never saw it coming. #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/vZO9YODhpE— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 27, 2020
I'm still trying to recover from the illuminati sentence #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/ND4a2fA5Bj— Swati Lelihle❤ (@KhanyisileShon6) September 27, 2020