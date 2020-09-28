'I didn't say I’m bigger than him' - Prince Kaybee explains his jab against Black Coffee

Resident Twitter war participant Prince Kaybee's comments about DJ Black Coffee quickly backfired and resulted in him having to delete his words.

Prince Kaybee has become notorious for getting involved in twars. Last week NaakMusiQ threatened the Charlotte hitmaker with s fists over his Twitter-happy fingers. That clearly did nothing to Kaybee's confidence because he took to his TL to agree with Nota and imply he was the “biggest selling DJ” Mzansi has.

In the video clip that started the whole mess, Nota was in conversation with MacG, talking about why he thinks Nasty C made it overseas. Nota implied it had everything to do with the men in suits up in management and nothing to do with Nasty C's actual talent.

Kaybee jumped into the viral clip and made it all about him.

“When I said I’m the biggest selling DJ they called me arrogant. There you go mate,” he said.