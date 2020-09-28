Lorna Maseko shuts down pregnancy claims: I'm not pregnant
“It’s truly disgusting that people can go on to create stories that are unreal — it’s actually evil!”
Media personality Lorna Maseko has lashed out against rumours that she's pregnant after the speculation made headlines.
Lorna has kept her personal life mostly private after her divorce but she had no choice but to set the record straight after rumours that began from a recent Instagram Live video of hers had people saying she's got a bun baking in the oven.
Sunday World reported that Lorna and her alleged bae and EFF MP Floyd Shivambu were awaiting their bundle of joy and that Lorna is reportedly already in her second trimester.
Lorna disputed the pregnancy to the paper and later took to Twitter to “nip” the situation “in the butt"..
“Let me nip this in the butt real quick! I’m not pregnant it’s truly disgusting that people can go on to create stories that are unreal — it’s actually evil!”
The award-winning chef and book author went on to explain that she suffers from fibroids and that women suffer with a range of issues they often keep to themselves and that is why people shouldn't just create their own stories about people's situations.
“Women suffer with many issues, fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories. Stop it!” Lorna said.
In just a few hours, her tweet had got over 200 comments and over 1000 retweets.
Most of her fans agreed with her that rumours like the one she was shutting down were insensitive, especially to the women who actually suffer from conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis.
Lorna, is not the first celebrity who has asked people to be sensitive with the pregnancy claims. Before she fell pregnant and announced the pending arrival of her own bundle of joy, Minnie Dlamini Jones had to ask people to stop creating pregnancy rumours about her too.
“Let’s trust in God’s timing for the arrival of my offspring. We also need to be cognizant of how insensitive it is to speculate about pregnancy. You don’t know my journey or what I’ve been through or go through. Let’s just think before we tweet please,” she said at the time.
However, for Minnie and her husband Quinton Jones, 2020 was the year and sis has pregnancy glow from the Gods! Just check out how amazing she looks.