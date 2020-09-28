Lorna Maseko shuts down pregnancy claims: I'm not pregnant

Media personality Lorna Maseko has lashed out against rumours that she's pregnant after the speculation made headlines.

Lorna has kept her personal life mostly private after her divorce but she had no choice but to set the record straight after rumours that began from a recent Instagram Live video of hers had people saying she's got a bun baking in the oven.

Sunday World reported that Lorna and her alleged bae and EFF MP Floyd Shivambu were awaiting their bundle of joy and that Lorna is reportedly already in her second trimester.

Lorna disputed the pregnancy to the paper and later took to Twitter to “nip” the situation “in the butt"..

“Let me nip this in the butt real quick! I’m not pregnant it’s truly disgusting that people can go on to create stories that are unreal — it’s actually evil!”

The award-winning chef and book author went on to explain that she suffers from fibroids and that women suffer with a range of issues they often keep to themselves and that is why people shouldn't just create their own stories about people's situations.

“Women suffer with many issues, fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories. Stop it!” Lorna said.