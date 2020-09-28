Prince Kaybee: 'If people think I am nothing, so be it'

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee is tired of always defending himself from claims that he is an “attention seeker” who “steals” his music, hitting back with sarcasm.

The star has dodged the claims for several months, especially after his most recent twar with fellow muso Anga “NaakMusiQ Makubalo.

The star has never been scared to clap back at the hate, often sparking a fierce showdown between his fans and critics.

However, the star is tired of fighting and told his stan club on Wednesday to not give the haters any attention.

“To those who try defend me, let this go, man. If people think I am nothing, so be it,” he told fans.

He also personally responded to some of the hate he had received, including that he is a parasite and bought all his music off other artists, with a fist full of sarcasm.