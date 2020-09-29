Ayanda Borotho dishes some advice: Popularity is not a substitute for character
“Not everyone needs to be a friend. Not everyone deserves access to you. A person's character should qualify them for that access.”
Isibaya actress and author Ayanda Borotho has reminded her followers that looking beyond the “packaging” of the people in their lives will save them in the long run.
The actress has become well-known across different platforms for her activism and her thirst to stir up necessary conversation in society. This time, she wanted to remind her thousands of followers about the importance of prioritising “character” above personality or popularity.
“Personality/Charisma/Popularity is not a substitute for character. Too often we focus our attention on the packaging and not what's inside the package. People can be nice, funny, charismatic, beautiful even, well put together, clean, well spoken, say the right things ... walk into a room and make everyone laugh, walk into a room and be 'nice' to everyone ... don't let that fool you. That's not who they are, that's the 'nice' packaging. Our true selves are defined by our 'character' ... that which is inside the packaging.”
Ayanda, who has found herself neck-deep in debates about feminism, human rights and patriarchy among many other subjects on the TL, explained that she wished she had known earlier in life that looking at a person's true character was a timesaver.
The actress said that since she had learnt how vital character was in the people around her, she's been intentional about exposing it.
“I'm on this journey of training myself to test the 'character' of those around me. I've stopped allowing people access to me because they are 'nice'. I've also stopped giving people space in my heart they don't deserve because in today's world, everyone is 'my friend/choma'. I'm learning it's OK to call people acquaintances. Not everyone needs to be a friend,” she said.
Read the full post below.
Just a little reminder... Personality / Charisma/ Popularity is not a substitute for CHARACTER. Too often we are focus our attention on the packaging and not what's inside the package. People can be nice, funny, charismatic, beautiful even, well put together, clean, well spoken, say the right things...walk into a room and make everyone laugh, walk into a room and be "nice" to everyone...don't let that fool you. That's not who they are, that's the "nice" packaging. Our true selves are defined by our "character"....that which is inside the packaging. Are we people of integrity, are we impeccable with our word, what we say is true and we mean what we say, do we stand for truth even if it alienates us or do we follow the popular view, do we backstab people so we can stand on their fall, are we honest, are we happy when those around us win in life? CHARACTER!!! See the problem with character is that it is not on display until it is tested. I'm on this journey of training myself to test the "character" of those around me. I've stopped allowing people access to me because they are "nice". I've also stopped giving people space in my heart they don't deserve because in today's world, everyone is "my friend/choma". I'm learning it's okay to call people acquaintances. Not everyone needs to be a friend. Not everyone deserves access to you. A person's character should qualify them for that access. Your character should earn you a place in my space. Hlukana nokubutha izibi uzozifaka endlini. Nqaba ngawe. #UnbecomingToBecome #BecomingMe #MyJourneyBackToSelf