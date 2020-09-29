Cassper slams trolls 'chasing clout by hurting & trash talking others'

After noticing a trend on the net of people chasing fame by hurting others, rapper Cassper Nyovest has come out to warn the “clout chasers” that their game won't end well for them.

Cassper took to Twitter to offer advice to "tweleps" chasing instant fame and going about it in a way that could result in them catching fists in real life.

Cass believes getting fame at the expense of other people's feelings is guaranteed to end in a messy disaster for the perpetrator.

“People have seen how easy it is to become popular on social media. Just pick someone who people love and disrespect them enough times to get a reaction from their fans and then, boom, you're very popular. One of you m*f*s are gonna get punched in the face soon. Just watch!”