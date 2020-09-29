Criselda Kananda loses her dad: 'Rest in peace, perfect tata'

“Goodnight Tata. Thank you for giving me life. Until we meet again, may your soul find forgiveness and your soul find eternal rest. Death be not proud. Rest in perfect peace Tata” wrote Criselda.

She did not reveal any other details about his death.

The star often opens up about her daily struggles, hoping that her journeys can help others.

Earlier this year, Criselda opened up about living with HIV. After 22 years of living a healthy life with the virus, the former TV star said she had started a course of ARVs.

Though she announced that she tested negative for Covid-19, she said the health measures put in place to prevent the coronavirus had weakened her immune system.

After opening up to fans about not feeling “100% well”, she said that she needed to take measures to help her immune system.

“I’m out of danger. SARS-Covid-free (negative) but the HIV in my body is having a live concert. This means I have to start ARVs after 22 years of living healthy with HIV. My immune system now needs help.”