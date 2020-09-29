DJ Zinhle claps back at troll for questioning her parenting

Musician and mommy DJ Zinhle had to again make it clear that she doesn't care for or need other peoples' opinions on how she raises her daughter Kairo.

It's no secret that, as someone in the spotlight, raising a child can be a nightmare: from self-proclaimed parenting experts to the peanut gallery that is Twitter, when will women ever get a break from the unwarranted parenting advice?

This week DJ Zinhle called out a tweep for having a comment or two about the way she raises Kairo.