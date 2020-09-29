TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can't wait for Nimza to woo Pretty again!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 September 2020 - 12:00
Buhle Maseko plays the role of Nimza on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Instagram/Buhle Maseko

Skeem Saam fans are anticipating trouble after sensing unresolved feelings between Pretty and her ex, Nimza.

Pretty's current storyline has had viewers on the edge of their seats, from her diet stunts to her swimsuit advert “scandal” that has Mantuli breathing through the wound.

All the secrets Pretty has been trying to hide keep leaking out.

If it's not Mapitsi with her influence journo tactics, it's Kat sharing information he has no business sharing. Meanwhile, there's Clement trying to make a buck out of his sister's drama.

As if that is not enough, viewers are starting to see cracks in what they initially thought was a perfect relationship between her and Kat, thanks to Nimza.

It isn't hard to remember that Kat essentially took Pretty away from Nimza, and now that it has been revealed that Nimza played a big role in getting Pretty her modelling gig, fans think he has the “in” he's been waiting for to try to woo the girl again.

Some fans are looking forward to the drama, while the rest hope Pretty acts responsibly with Kat's heart.

Here are some of the reactions in memes:

