IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can't wait for Nimza to woo Pretty again!
Skeem Saam fans are anticipating trouble after sensing unresolved feelings between Pretty and her ex, Nimza.
Pretty's current storyline has had viewers on the edge of their seats, from her diet stunts to her swimsuit advert “scandal” that has Mantuli breathing through the wound.
All the secrets Pretty has been trying to hide keep leaking out.
If it's not Mapitsi with her influence journo tactics, it's Kat sharing information he has no business sharing. Meanwhile, there's Clement trying to make a buck out of his sister's drama.
As if that is not enough, viewers are starting to see cracks in what they initially thought was a perfect relationship between her and Kat, thanks to Nimza.
It isn't hard to remember that Kat essentially took Pretty away from Nimza, and now that it has been revealed that Nimza played a big role in getting Pretty her modelling gig, fans think he has the “in” he's been waiting for to try to woo the girl again.
Some fans are looking forward to the drama, while the rest hope Pretty acts responsibly with Kat's heart.
Here are some of the reactions in memes:
I think Nimza and Pretty will get back together... Watch the space #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/O03TVspS3h— Son of Elizabeth (@Erickmabunda) September 28, 2020
If it wasn’t for Nimza, since he paid for the agency, Pretty won’t be where she is now!! Life is unfair!! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ZiVuMblvBu— Mavinola (@mavinola) September 28, 2020
#SkeemSaam Nimza is gonna take back his first love one day. 🤞😂 pic.twitter.com/cIhaUInLXx— Emily T 📘📙 (@emily_teffoM) September 28, 2020
#SkeemSaam Nimza will be a common denominator in this Pretty and Kat relationship😳 pic.twitter.com/7TXnq25EBQ— Msacras😁 (@Misacras) September 28, 2020
I know it was a gift and all but way can't Pretty thank Nimza for making her dream a reality? #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/YMMW5J17YV— MissB (@MiissE12) September 28, 2020
#SkeemSaam nimza paid for registration pic.twitter.com/mCsN4tvWAw— R® (@TlouKgaabi) September 28, 2020
I forsee Pretty a nyisha Kats relationshipically #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4q7SGpHvqw— Tebogo Makabate (@TMakabate) September 28, 2020
Poor Kat I'm feeling for you. This pretty face is gonna cheat on you😢#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/246J6JKNHS— Sle051 (@Macauzza) September 28, 2020