Nasty C trashes a troll who came for his girlfriend in YouTube video: 'This woman is my backbone'

Rapper Nasty C has shut down a troll who trash-talked his girlfriend Sammie, making it clear that she isn't touched by fame-hungry trolls.

It all started when a vlogger attacked Nasty C's girl and her character. He starts off by labelling her a “gold digger” and a “natural born failure”. He added that she had "achieved absolutely nothing in life" and asked what she had to offer.

Nasty C hit back, posting a picture of himself with Sammie, alongside the caption: “Of course she’s nasty. I taught her that stupid. This woman (is) my backbone.”