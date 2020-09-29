Nasty C trashes a troll who came for his girlfriend in YouTube video: 'This woman is my backbone'
Rapper Nasty C has shut down a troll who trash-talked his girlfriend Sammie, making it clear that she isn't touched by fame-hungry trolls.
It all started when a vlogger attacked Nasty C's girl and her character. He starts off by labelling her a “gold digger” and a “natural born failure”. He added that she had "achieved absolutely nothing in life" and asked what she had to offer.
Nasty C hit back, posting a picture of himself with Sammie, alongside the caption: “Of course she’s nasty. I taught her that stupid. This woman (is) my backbone.”
Of course she’s nasty. I taught her dat 😋 stupid .. this woman my backbone 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/p8Mqmb1JpR— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) September 28, 2020
Nasty C began trending as soon as the video clip caught fire on the TL, but he wasn't phased by the dude spewing nonsense about his girl.
He made sure the vlogger, and everybody who thinks like him, know that he and his entourage have thick skin.
“I’m Nasty f**king C, everybody around me got thick skin. y’all boring me.”
I’m Nasty fucking C, everybody around me got thick skin.. y’all boring me🥱😴— #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) September 28, 2020
Even Cassper was left disgusted by the vlogger and told the haters to back off.
“Just say you want to be Nasty C's girl. You don't have to disrespect the poor girl like that" Cassper replied to the guy's video.
He said he didn't understand how one could trash talk a person they don't even know.
“Sick bro! I do not understand how another man sits on his computer to disrespect another man's woman just for him to get likes and RTs."
Hahaha.. Just say you want to be Nasty C's girl. You don't have to disrespect the poor girl like that. Just say "Mina I wanna spread my butcheeks for the boy." https://t.co/vhh9muLKal— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 28, 2020
I just saw a video of someone disrespecting my dudes girl on twityer for likes. I'm warning kids about a trend a see my nigga, Im a leader. I wont sit and keep quiet when I can see something brewing. I can't. https://t.co/JlcaWXww2A— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 28, 2020