Actor Moshe Ndiki is going to be a father
TV personality Moshe Ndiki has announced he is going to be a dad.
Taking to Twitter earlier this week, the former The Queen star shared the exciting news with friends and fans.
I prayed for you , longed for you ,— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) September 28, 2020
Thalanda Ilanga Ntaba Alexander Ndiki. (Tina)🤣♥️
Thank you to my doctor, my fertility clinic , my friend Sabelo who helped me start and my surrogate , what a journey we have travelled and still to travel... I’m gonna be a dad 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VDeHLhcRvT
The star explained that through surrogacy, he's able to make his dream of becoming a father come true. He even has a name for his little buddle of joy: "Tina" Ndiki.
Congrats, Moshe!