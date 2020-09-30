TshisaLIVE

Actor Moshe Ndiki is going to be a father

30 September 2020 - 12:00
Moshe Ndiki will soon be a father.
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

TV personality Moshe Ndiki has announced he is going to be a dad.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, the former The Queen star shared the exciting news with friends and fans.  

The star explained that through surrogacy, he's able to make his dream of becoming a father come true. He even has a name for his little buddle of joy: "Tina" Ndiki.

“I prayed for you, longed for you, Thalanda Ilanga Ntaba Alexander (Tina) Ndiki. Thank you to my doctor, my fertility clinic, my friend Sabelo who helped me start, and my surrogate. What a journey we have travelled and still to travel. I’m going to be a dad!” tweeted Moshe.

Congrats, Moshe! 

