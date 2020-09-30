TshisaLIVE

Amanda Black, Cassper & others demand action from Cyril Ramaphosa over human trafficking

'Children and women are not missing, they are being taken,' Amanda said

30 September 2020 - 13:00
Amanda Black has demanded that the government takes action against human trafficking in SA.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Black

As more and more faces of missing women and children appear on virtual posters, singer Amanda Black and rapper Cassper Nyovest have joined the voices of many South Africans who have demanded that the president vigorously address the issue.

Joining the masses under the hashtag #HumanTrafficking, the artists questioned the “snail pace” reaction from President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government in response to what many have classified as a pandemic in need of immediate attention.

“Guys, no ways. So many people going missing and our president still hasn't said anything? Like nothing? Fokol?" Cassper said.

He reasoned that the president should have at least said something because the way he saw it, there was a new face of a “missing” person on his TL every day.

“Kana every day it's a new person I see on the timeline who went missing. I can only imagine what women feel like having to walk in these streets. Yoh!” Cassper tweeted.

Amanda asked the media to be more blunt in headlines when human trafficking was concerned.

Children and women are not missing, they are being taken. They are not missing! We need to change our headlines,” the singer said.

She also cautioned people to do the best they can to protect themselves as it was clear to her that no external help was coming.

Bethuna we are on our own. Let's act accordingly."

TshisaLIVE
