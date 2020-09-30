Halala! Nomcebo Zikode's 'Xola Moya Wami' streamed 5m times on YouTube in just over a month

There is no stopping vocalist Nomcebo Zikode after her latest single Xola Moya Wami raked in more than five million views on YouTube.

Nomcebo, who is still basking in the success of Jerusalema, her global hit song with Master KG, teamed up with the musician again on Xola Moya Wami.

There are two uploads of the song on YouTube. The official audio has has more than two million views and another, uploaded a week earlier, has more than three million.

Two weeks ago, Nomcebo shared on Instagram that the song had gone gold.

“God is good, My first song where I'm not featured went gold. Thank you so much Master KG SA and Open Mic Productions SA, we've done it again,” she wrote.