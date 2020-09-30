Khanyi Mbau hits back at 'they take all the gigs' claims: 'This is not preschool love, it’s the jungle'

Her response was not enough to make the tweep and his supporters quit. This was in the height of Mohale and his Rhythm City gig debate on the TL, so they attacked Khanyi for not being truthful about “connections” being the reason certain people keep securing work.

“Nah my darling, they got connections, they are favoured," one tweep hit back at Khanyi.

While Khanyi didn't flat out deny that influence plays a role in the gigs celebrities bag, she emphasised that they spent a lot of time “manifesting”.

Khanyi also made it clear that qualifications couldn't be used as a defence in the debate because no matter how “qualified” one is, the industry was all about survival of the fittest.

“Parents pay money because their kids have passion. The job part is another game all together. Life is a battle, period! Survival of the fittest. No-one is coming to save you, and no-one owes you anything! In any industry it’s about mastery. Some will serve and some will be served.”

After a lengthy engagement with her followers about the matter, Khanyi concluded by saying people needed to be their own plugs and keep fighting for what they believe is theirs.

Read their heated exchange below.