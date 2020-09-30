Prince Kaybee announces he finally has nothing to say

However, for the first time in like EVER, Prince Kaybee told a fan he didn't have anything to say when he was asked for his opinion on photos of a BMW.

“For the first time in my life I don’t have anything to say,” replied Prince Kaybee.

The star has been vocal about his opinions on BMW engineering, with the dislike even sparking a TL boxing match between him and fellow musician Anga "NaakMusiQ" Makhubalo.

This is a surprising turn of events when last week the star took a dig at Black Coffee about his listener numbers across music streaming platforms. Black Coffee clapped back at the star with facts, sending the TL into a frenzy.