Prince Kaybee announces he finally has nothing to say
This week, the prince of comebacks and stirrer of pots Prince Kaybee told fans for the first time in the history of his TL rabble-rousing, he had nothing to say!
When you finish your day with a Twitter catch up you can expect two things: 1) TshisaLIVE always has an article for you to read; and 2) Prince Kaybee is trending for airing his opinion on something.
For the first time in my life I don’t have anything to say https://t.co/Fxvo85TNqF— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 28, 2020
However, for the first time in like EVER, Prince Kaybee told a fan he didn't have anything to say when he was asked for his opinion on photos of a BMW.
“For the first time in my life I don’t have anything to say,” replied Prince Kaybee.
The star has been vocal about his opinions on BMW engineering, with the dislike even sparking a TL boxing match between him and fellow musician Anga "NaakMusiQ" Makhubalo.
This is a surprising turn of events when last week the star took a dig at Black Coffee about his listener numbers across music streaming platforms. Black Coffee clapped back at the star with facts, sending the TL into a frenzy.