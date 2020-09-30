TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fast cars, fancy food & love - AKA is livin' it up in Mjolo’ville

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 September 2020 - 11:00
AKA is having an amazing time on holiday with his bae Nellie Tembe.
Image: Twitter/AKA

Rapper AKA is finally on holiday and living his best life with his bae on a mini holiday, all of which is the content the megacy signed up for.

AKA announced a few days ago that he was finally done with his Bhovamania EP, which has allowed him time to get back into celebrating life and love mode. 

This is the megacy's favourite version of the rapper.

Fans of the rapper love “Holiday Mega” because he's all sorts of fun and as cocky as can be, just the way his fans love him. If you think about, what would need to happen for the biggest issue facing AKA to be about deciding which meal to go with?

“My biggest issue right now is whether to go with the tortellini or the risotto,” the rapper said the other day.

Plus, with his bae Nellie Tembe by his side, fans get to see the cute and smitten Mega. That must be why AKA himself also digs his “more relaxed” version!

“Holiday Forbes is the Forbes I like best,” AKA tweeted.

The love birds have been dining out and eating fancy lookin' food when they are not riding in fast convertible cars and just living their best lives!

Here are some snaps and videos below:

