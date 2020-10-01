Fans feel for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the death of their unborn baby

Fans from across the world have filled social media with messages of love and prayers for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend who announced that she suffered a miscarriage.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the model said she was hospitalised for “excessive bleeding” and that despite doctors' best efforts, they were unable to stop the bleeding which resulted in a miscarriage.

Fans sympathised with the couple who shared the unbearable pain they were now experiencing.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” her post began.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough ... We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us,” she said.

Chrissy and John already have two children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, and they were excited to add another to their brood. They announced their pregnancy in August and have been sharing regular pregnancy updates since then.

Chrissy went on to thank family, friends and fans for their support during this time and added that while they were deeply grateful for everything they have, they had to allow themselves to feel the pain so they could heal.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Fans were further heartbroken for the family when the model later tweeted, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real?”

Read her full post below. Swipe left to see the other images she shared.