IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are praying they never have a mother-in-law like Meikie
Fans are convinced that Skeem Saam's Meikie is the perfect example of the kind of mother-in-law all women ought to pray they never have because of how toxic she is!
It seems having two sons is Meikie's greatest curse because she constantly has to deal with the decisions they seem to make without her — like having the audacity to choose girlfriends and wives without considering whether she will give her stamp of approval.
First it was Leeto, bringing the opinionated and stubborn Mokgadi into Meikie's house as makoti. Fans have seen first-hand how that unfolded right up to the current situation where Leeto is in the process of getting a divorce.
Now Meikie seems determined to stop Thabo's lobola negotiations for Mapitsi to become his wife. Fans are having a hard time trying to figure out why nobody seems to be good enough for Meikie's sons. They were even more shook to realise that she sees absolutely nothing wrong with her actions and would literally go out of her way to ruin things for both Thabo and Leeto.
Watching Meikie model the worst mother-in-law on TV has made viewers appreciate the mothers-in-law that treat them like human beings and those who are yet to get married now know what kind of mother-in-law to pray they never have.
They had the perfect memes for the occasion.
Pray for good mother in laws cos wow ey, Meikie!!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fB4UKnqJUu— MakatlegoSelepe (@mbazoK) September 30, 2020
#SkeemSaam Koko Meikie is trying by all means to stop the lobola negotiations 🤞😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6QNWyMv2nb— Emily T 📘📙 (@emily_teffoM) September 30, 2020
Meikie should have went to jail #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/j2LrkfSwbP— Grapefruit. (@davinahmoloto) September 30, 2020
Juu Meikie kea motshaba straight #SkeemSaam 🥺🥺😟 a re ketlao goga ka merishana yeo ya gago pic.twitter.com/kWRZNiGIRX— Makobo👑QueenModjadji (@QueenMakobo) September 30, 2020
Will Thabo pay lobola mara #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/BeXuv5NH03— Ntombi MA Ndlovu 👸 (@AmoNtombi) September 30, 2020
#SkeemSaam— Child ofthe Universe (@theeNosh) September 29, 2020
Toxic People on Skeem Saam
Mary Matloga
Meikie Maputla
Principal Thobakgale
Mantuli
Charles Kunutu
Who else pic.twitter.com/UN28pxuuUq
#SkeemSaam While Meikie was happy that another Makoti will be out then Mapitsi will be coming in 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/66EVpy19m2— Emily T 📘📙 (@emily_teffoM) September 29, 2020