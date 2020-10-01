TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are praying they never have a mother-in-law like Meikie

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
01 October 2020 - 15:00
'Skeem Saam's' Mokgadi and her mother-in-law Meikie are the definition of cat and dog.
Fans are convinced that Skeem Saam's Meikie is the perfect example of the kind of mother-in-law all women ought to pray they never have because of how toxic she is!

It seems having two sons is Meikie's greatest curse because she constantly has to deal with the decisions they seem to make without her — like having the audacity to choose girlfriends and wives without considering whether she will give her stamp of approval.

First it was Leeto, bringing the opinionated and stubborn Mokgadi into Meikie's house as makoti. Fans have seen first-hand how that unfolded right up to the current situation where Leeto is in the process of getting a divorce.

Now Meikie seems determined to stop Thabo's lobola negotiations for Mapitsi to become his wife. Fans are having a hard time trying to figure out why nobody seems to be good enough for Meikie's sons. They were even more shook to realise that she sees absolutely nothing wrong with her actions and would literally go out of her way to ruin things for both Thabo and Leeto.

Watching Meikie model the worst mother-in-law on TV has made viewers appreciate the mothers-in-law that treat them like human beings and those who are yet to get married now know what kind of mother-in-law to pray they never have.

They had the perfect memes for the occasion.

