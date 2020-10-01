Lusanda Mbane reflects on tough lessons learnt in entrepreneurship

Even though actress Lusanda Mbane founded her youth empowerment movement back in 2012, she only made the decision to look into its business aspect last month and she's taken to Instagram to share the lessons the journey has gifted her.

The Scandal! actress only recently felt the stars aligning for her to finally awaken the entrepreneur inside, but nothing could have prepared her for the challenges she was to meet.

In a reflective, lengthy post, Lusanda shared all about her pushing her brand Zazi Zithande Zithembe and the lessons she's learnt since taking on the challenge of entrepreneurship.

“One month ago, I took a leap of faith. Zazi Zithande Zithembe. A vision that has been brewing within me, a baby that has been growing inside me. I decided that the time was right.

“That was the first lesson: timing is everything. While the movement was launched 8 years ago, I was never ready for this step. I needed to feel it, to live it, for my heart and my head to be in sync,” she said.

Lusanda said among the many things she had to learn, she realised that starting from scratch was a big part of her journey and it was tough every single time. However, she had to find a way to still be grateful, even in the hard parts of her journey, because she had asked God for everything that was coming her way.

One of the most important lessons for Lusanda has been to learn not to talk badly about herself or allow others around her to fall into that trap.

“I have stopped to reprimand a few who speak badly about themselves while ordering. We are in the business of the self and it's been amazing to have those 'self' conversations while processing an order and to hear someone say, 'Thank you Sis' Lusanda. I will be aware from now on. I will not talk down on myself.'”

Read the full post below: