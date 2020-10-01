‘Maybe he'll learn something’- Fans want Somizi to invite Tito Mboweni to his cooking show

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is trending on Twitter again, only this time it is not for any of his meals or snacks but because the streets want him to be a guest on Somizi's weekly cooking talk show Dinner at Somizi's.

The Idols SA presenter is looking for suggestions on who to invite to his show, sending the call out on social media this week.

Fans suggested celebs like actresses Sindi Dlathu, Connie Ferguson, Connie Chiume and President Cyril Ramaphosa. But it was the “nation's chef” Mboweni's name that kept popping up in Somizi's mentions.

The minister cooks often and is not deterred by critics from sharing his meals with his nearly 1m followers on Twitter. Every time he posts that he is preparing a meal, he is guaranteed to dominate the trends list.

Anyone who has been following the minister long enough knows that his star ingredient is garlic and tweeps are hopeful that Somizi will finally deliver the message that “you don't need that much, minister”.

Many were of the view that the two personalities would make a great combination and the minister could learn “a thing or two” from Somizi.

In August, Somizi invited Mboweni to lunch after he made an unimpressive grilled chicken which “looked like it had a claim with the Road Accident Fund”.

Here's a glimpse into the reactions: