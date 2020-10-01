TshisaLIVE

Nasty C bags nod for ‘Best International Flow’ at the BET Africa 2020 #HipHopAwards

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
01 October 2020 - 11:00
Nasty C is competing on the international stage.
Nasty C is competing on the international stage.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Raking up the accolades and continuing to impress on the international stage, rapper Nasty C has just been announced as one of the nominees for BET Africa's Best International Flow at the 15th annual Hip Hop Awards.

The awards aim to honour the past year in hip-hop music across 17 categories and the Best International Flow category in particular will recognise artists from around the world, who have been identified as doing the most globally.

This is the second time Nasty C has been nominated in this category — having also been nominated in 2019.

Nasty's fans were over the moon, plus he also had a Tik Tok concert that confirmed for many of his fans that he's one of the best to ever do it!

The Hell Naw hitmaker will be going up against Kenyan hip-hop artist Khaligraph Jones, as well as French rappers Meryl and Kaaris, British rapper Stormzy and UK rising starlet MS Banks.

The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3am on BET Africa (DStv channel 129).

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Nasty C hits back at criticism of his girlfriend: 'This woman is my backbone'

"Of course she’s nasty. I taught her that  stupid ... this woman my backbone."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sho Madjozi is shifting the industry, one xibelani at a time

Sho Madjozi, the pen name of 28-year-old Maya Wegerif, is the award-winning, multidisciplinary, multilingual rapper from Limpopo known for her ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Netflix doccie flawlessly captures unique bond between SA diver and octopus

Conservationist Craig Foster reveals how a curious sea creature radically changed his life in the award-winning nature film, 'My Octopus Teacher'
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

'Taking 'yano to the world'- Zimbabwean amapiano star Sha Sha wins a BET

Sho Madjozi lost out to Burna Boy in the Best International Act category.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Master KG responds to Ntsiki Mazwai’s '50/50 Nomcebo' split comments TshisaLIVE
  2. How Master KG lost two cellphones in five hours TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He saw a gap and filled it' - Khanyi Mbau defends Somizi in open up the ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle claps back at troll for questioning her parenting TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Here’s how your faves showed up for the Royal Soapie Awards & who won! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X