Nasty C bags nod for ‘Best International Flow’ at the BET Africa 2020 #HipHopAwards
Raking up the accolades and continuing to impress on the international stage, rapper Nasty C has just been announced as one of the nominees for BET Africa's Best International Flow at the 15th annual Hip Hop Awards.
The awards aim to honour the past year in hip-hop music across 17 categories and the Best International Flow category in particular will recognise artists from around the world, who have been identified as doing the most globally.
This is the second time Nasty C has been nominated in this category — having also been nominated in 2019.
Nasty's fans were over the moon, plus he also had a Tik Tok concert that confirmed for many of his fans that he's one of the best to ever do it!
@Nasty_CSA 🚀 nominated along side Stormzy! Young KING ! 👑 https://t.co/IagEPmcYE3— SJIJO (@GeorgeAvakian) September 30, 2020
The Hell Naw hitmaker will be going up against Kenyan hip-hop artist Khaligraph Jones, as well as French rappers Meryl and Kaaris, British rapper Stormzy and UK rising starlet MS Banks.
The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3am on BET Africa (DStv channel 129).
#HipHopAwards— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) September 29, 2020
Best International Flow Nominee: @Nasty_CSA pic.twitter.com/NAuFREiSEI
